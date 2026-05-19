CCC Named a Stevie® Award Winner for Customer Service Department of the Year in the 2026 American Business Awards®

DANVERS, Mass., May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CCC (Copyright Clearance Center), a pioneer in voluntary collective licensing, today announced it has been named a Stevie® Award winner for Customer Service Department of the Year in the 24th annual American Business Awards. The recognition honors CCC’s sustained focus on customer success and its use of data, customer feedback, and predictive insights to identify service friction, improve satisfaction, and strengthen the customer experience.

The American Business Awards are the premier business awards program in the U.S. The Stevie competitions receive over 12,000 entries each year from organizations in 70 countries, recognizing outstanding performances in every aspect of the workplace. “Organizations across the United States continue to set a high standard for innovation and performance,” said Maggie Miller, President, Stevie Awards. “The breadth and quality of nominations submitted to the 2026 American Business Awards reflect a dynamic and competitive business environment, where organizations are finding new ways to drive growth, deliver value, and make an impact.”

“Our customers’ success and satisfaction are a top priority for every CCC team member,” said Tracey Armstrong, President and CEO, CCC. “This award is a testament to CCC’s customer-centric culture and world-class customer experience supported by quantitative data and customer feedback.”

CCC advocates for copyright worldwide by engaging governments, stakeholders, and individuals through educational programming and thought leadership. Recognizing the rapid evolution of AI, the organization also maintains an online thought leadership hub, AI, Copyright & Licensing, which features informational resources for creators, publishers, rightsholders, technologists, media representatives, policymakers, intellectual property attorneys, and others.



About CCC (Copyright Clearance Center)

A pioneer in voluntary collective licensing, CCC has been dedicated to advancing copyright, accelerating knowledge, and powering innovation since its inception in 1978. Today, CCC supports a thriving knowledge economy as a trusted intermediary, providing licensing solutions that make copyright work, including collective licensing solutions for the use of copyrighted materials with AI systems. CCC also offers a portfolio of innovative and complementary software solutions, as well as high-quality content, data, and information services.