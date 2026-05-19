Nasdaq Halts TJGC Group Limited

NEW YORK, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nasdaq Stock Market® (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced that trading is halted in TJGC Group Limited (Nasdaq: TJGC) for additional information requested from the company. Nasdaq halted TJGC at 18:50:47 on May 15, 2026; the last closing price of the company’s ordinary shares was $2.19.

Trading will remain halted until TJGC Group Limited has fully satisfied Nasdaq’s request for additional information.

For news and additional information about the company, please contact the company directly or check under the company’s symbol using InfoQuotesSM on the Nasdaq® Web site.

For more information about The Nasdaq Stock Market, visit the Nasdaq Web site at http://www.nasdaq.com.

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