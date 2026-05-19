Brazil Potash Signs MOU With Gera Center for 28-Year BOOT Power Contract, Delivering ~$10 Million in Net Savings and Eliminating ~$33 Million in Upfront Construction Capital

20MW modular diesel plant serves as primary construction power for two mine shafts, converting to a 23-year emergency backup system upon commencement of operations

Selected through a competitive process among 12 Amazon Region-experienced firms; 120-day mobilization to first power delivery and 98% contractual availability guaranteed during the backup phase

BOOT structure transfers ~$33 million in power generation capital from Brazil Potash’s upfront construction budget to operating costs spread over 28 years, and delivers ~$10 million in net savings over the contract life versus the Pre-Feasibility Study





MANAUS, Brazil, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brazil Potash Corp. (“Brazil Potash” or the “Company”) (NYSE-American: GRO), a mineral exploration and development company with a critical-mineral potash mining project, the Autazes Project (the “Project”), today announced the signing of a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Gera Center Ltda. (“Gera Center”), a power generation company with proven experience operating in the Amazon region. The MOU outlines a 28-year Build, Own, Operate, Transfer (“BOOT”) contract for a modular diesel power plant that will serve as the primary energy source during construction and as an emergency backup system throughout the mine’s initial 23-year operating life. Gera Center was selected following a formal competitive procurement process and transfers approximately US$33 million in upfront power generation capital from the Project’s construction budget to operating costs spread over 28 years under the BOOT structure, while also delivering an estimated US$10 million in net savings over the contract life as compared to the Project’s Pre-Feasibility Study.

“This BOOT agreement with Gera Center provides reliable power for construction in a location where the grid is not yet available while reducing the upfront Project construction costs,” said Matt Simpson, Chief Executive Officer of Brazil Potash. “Gera Center was selected through a rigorous competitive process, and their proposal came in below our own PFS estimates by ~$10 million over the Project’s life. This same plant that powers construction becomes our emergency backup for the life of the mine, and is one of up to five BOOT contracts the Company is currently advancing as part of the Project construction funding strategy.”

Highlights

Under the terms of the MOU, Gera Center would supply, install, operate, and maintain 63 containerized modular diesel generator sets with a peak capacity of 20 megawatts (MW). The system is designed to be phased in line with growing construction energy demand — commencing at 10MW and ramping to 20MW over the first year — with initial power delivery available within 120 days of contract signing. Because conventional grid electricity is not available at the project site during construction, the plant will serve as the primary energy source for all civil works and shaft sinking activities.

Upon commencement of mine operations, the same system transitions to a 23-year emergency backup role, ensuring continuity of production in the event of any disruption to the primary 500 kV transmission line connecting the Project to the Brazilian national grid. Gera Center is contractually required to maintain a minimum 98% operational availability during this phase, with a maximum two-hour response time to any critical incident. Ownership of all power infrastructure transfers to Brazil Potash at the end of the 28-year contract term.

Gera Center was selected through a formal competitive process led by Brazil Potash’s Project Director, Raphael Bloise, in which 12 firms with demonstrated Amazon Region experience were invited to tender, eight submitted formal proposals, and four were shortlisted for final evaluation. Proposals were refined through in-person and virtual sessions with the technical teams. Gera Center ranked first on both technical and commercial criteria across the full 28-year contract horizon, delivering approximately $10 million in savings versus the Pre-Feasibility Study budget and advancing the Company’s broader strategy to BOOT most major non-core project infrastructure.

Next Steps

The parties will work toward the execution of definitive agreements in the coming months. There can be no assurance that the definitive documentation related to the transactions set forth in the MOU will be agreed upon or signed, or that, if signed, such transactions will be consummated, or as to the final terms and conditions related to such transactions. The power generation system is expected to be fully installed and delivering primary construction power within the 120-day mobilization window following contract execution, in alignment with the Autazes Project’s shaft-sinking schedule.

About Gera Center

Founded in 1991, Gera Center (www.geracenter.com.br) is a Brazilian power generation company with more than 35 years of expertise in mission-critical energy solutions for the industrial, mining, agribusiness, infrastructure, and construction sectors. Headquartered in Manaus, the company specializes in turnkey power generation systems, including the engineering, installation, operation, and maintenance of modular diesel power plants, with extensive experience supporting remote and logistically complex operations throughout the Amazon region.

Under the proposed 28-year (5+23) contract for the Brazil Potash Autazes Project, Gera Center will deploy a 20 MW modular power plant utilizing high power-density technology designed to optimize footprint efficiency while minimizing environmental impact. The project is expected to create approximately 200 direct and indirect jobs during both the implementation and operational phases.

The company maintains a strong commitment to environmental responsibility through the use of modern low-emission equipment, optimized fuel and operational efficiency, and sustainable waste management practices focused on recycling and responsible disposal of operational residues whenever feasible.

Recognized for its operational reliability, rapid mobilization capacity, and technical excellence, Gera Center is committed to delivering uninterrupted and secure energy solutions for critical infrastructure and large-scale industrial projects across Brazil.

About Brazil Potash Corp.

Brazil Potash (NYSE-American: GRO) (www.brazilpotash.com) is developing the Autazes Project to supply sustainable fertilizers to one of the world’s largest agricultural exporters. Brazil is critical for global food security as the country has amongst the highest amounts of fresh water, arable land, and an ideal climate for year-round crop growth, but it is vulnerable as it imported over 95% of its potash fertilizer in 2021, despite having what is anticipated to be one of the world’s largest undeveloped potash basins in its own backyard. The potash produced will be transported primarily using low-cost river barges on an inland river system in partnership with Amaggi (www.amaggi.com.br), one of Brazil’s largest farmers and logistical operators of agricultural products. With an initial planned annual potash production of up to 2.4 million tons per year, Brazil Potash’s management believes it could potentially supply approximately 20% of the current potash demand in Brazil. Management anticipates 100% of Brazil Potash’s production will be sold domestically to reduce Brazil’s reliance on potash imports while concurrently mitigating approximately 1.4 million tons per year of GHG emissions.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” and are based on the reasonable expectations, estimates and projections of the Company as of the date of this press release. The words “plans,” “expects,” or “does not expect,” “is expected,” “budget,” “scheduled,” “estimates,” “forecasts,” “intends,” “anticipates,” or “does not anticipate,” or “believes,” or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may,” “could,” “would,” “might,” or “will be taken,” “occur” or “be achieved” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the MOU; advancement of the Autazes Project including the power generation BOOT contract; the impact of the potential transaction with Gera Center and the benefits and structure of such transaction; the Company’s broader BOOT infrastructure strategy; and the status of the Company’s project. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation: the non-binding nature of the MOU and the risk that definitive agreements may not be executed on the terms contemplated or at all; the Company’s ability to obtain all necessary permits and regulatory approvals for the Autazes Project; risks related to operating in the Amazon region, including logistics, weather and access constraints; fluctuations in diesel fuel costs that may affect the economics of the BOOT arrangement; the Company’s ability to secure financing for the Autazes Project on acceptable terms, or at all; and general risks inherent in the mining and mineral exploration and development industry. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the date of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Brazil Potash Investor Relations

info@brazilpotash.com