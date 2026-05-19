Jordan Digital Marketing Among First Profound Agency Partners Driving Measurable AI Visibility

SAN FRANCISCO, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jordan Digital Marketing (JDM), an independent digital marketing agency specializing in elite account performance for high-growth B2B and B2C lead gen clients, today announces its agency partnership with leading AI search discoverability platform Profound.

As one of the first three agencies to become a Profound Partner, JDM has been at the forefront of leveraging data and intelligence across the fast-evolving landscape of AEO (Answer Engine Optimization), which encompasses models including ChatGPT, Google AI Overview, Claude, and more. Together, JDM and Profound expertise empower brands to strategically interpret measurement data and competitively accelerate brand visibility through rigorous research and a personalized content strategy aligned with audience targeting.

“AI is reshaping how people discover brands; visibility in answer engines has become foundational to growth,” said Tyler Jordan, CEO and founder of JDM. “Partnering with Profound means we’re able to leverage best-in-class AEO data and insights into AEO strategy and execution, helping our clients achieve impactful growth within this emerging space.”

Delivering Measurable AEO Results

Through its partnership with Profound, JDM has delivered strong performance outcomes for clients. In one example, a pharmaceutical brand achieved (ChatGPT, AI Overviews, Claude, etc.):

Increased visibility by 50% across LLM-driven platforms

Achieved 144% year-over-year growth AI-driven website sessions

Leading share of voice across high-value industry topics





These results were driven by JDM’s AEO expertise, in conjunction with Profound's data-driven insights, competitive intelligence, and measurement capabilities.

“Profound is proud to partner with agencies like Jordan Digital Marketing, who are using the power of our platform to set the curve for AEO growth for their clients,” said Josh Blyskal, Head of Education at Profound. “Together, we're helping brands meet users where it matters in the new search landscape and achieve a competitive business advantage as a result.”

Infusing Strategy, Data, and Execution

JDM’s proprietary AEO Kickstart Program offers brands structured pathways to improve visibility across answer engines and AI platforms, combining strategic audits, AI-optimized content, and ongoing performance refinement. Powered by Profound’s Answer Engine Insights, competitive intelligence, and measurement capabilities, the partnership enables brands to move beyond traditional SEO and adopt a more comprehensive approach to AI-era discoverability.

The partnership establishes a new AEO standard in B2B and SaaS, combining deep executional expertise with data-driven planning to help brands navigate the emerging discovery landscape.

About Jordan Digital Marketing

Jordan Digital Marketing was founded in 2017 as a remote agency that held as a founding value the promise to treat client businesses like their own. Featuring some of the industry’s most accomplished experts in paid and organic acquisition and analytics, and racking up awards in the SEO, PPC, and workforce excellence categories, JDM specializes in driving efficient scale for fast-growing clients in the B2B, SaaS, Fintech, and B2C verticals, including Sentry, Pilot, TrueCar, Square, SecureFrame, Ocrolus, Babyletto, and more. Contact JDM to schedule a free 30-minute consultation for your paid and organic growth strategy.

About Profound

Profound Profound is the marketing platform for the era of AI. Thousands of teams use Profound’s Agents to understand, control, and scale how they appear across AI Search. Trusted by Figma, Walmart, Ramp, MongoDB, Chime, and U.S. Bank, Profound arms visionary marketers with the tools to win the zero-click internet. Learn more at www.tryprofound.com.

Media Contact

Shari Blackburn

shari@jmacpr.com

(818) 643-0964

www.jmacpr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c2917ddc-0c4b-4733-b29e-76b45872079e