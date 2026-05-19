Global Infusion Pump Market to Hit $28.53 Billion by 2035 Amid Rising Chronic Disease Burden – SNS Insider

Austin, United States, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “According to SNS Insider, The Infusion Pump Market was valued at USD 14.08 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 28.53 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 7.32% during 2026-2035.”

The reason for the growth of the infusion pump market is the rise in the incidence of chronic ailments, including diabetes, cancers, and painful conditions. Apart from the reasons mentioned above, there are other reasons responsible for driving the infusion pump market. These include rising demand for infusions at home, developments in smart pump technology, and favorable regulations.





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The U.S. Infusion Pump Market was valued at USD 4.52 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 7.95 billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of 7.30% during 2026-2035.

Infusion pump technology market in the U.S. has a prominent status and is highly advanced owing to the high frequency of chronic illness cases, a favorable environment in which innovation is encouraged within smart pumps, and reimbursement through Medicare for home infusions. Companies, such as BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company), Baxter International Inc., Medtronic plc, ICU Medical, and others guarantee innovations at all times.

The Europe Infusion Pump Market is estimated to be USD 4.12 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 8.02 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.88% during 2026–2035.

Europe holds a significant market share in the Infusion Pump market due to certain parameters, such as advanced healthcare system, aging population, presence of diseases that require continuous infusion. European countries responsible for sharing in this market include Germany, France, UK, Italy, and Spain.

Increasing Burden of Chronic Diseases to Propel Market Growth Globally

High Demand for Infusion Pumps Resulting from High Prevalence of Chronic Diseases and Technology Development: The growth rate of the global market for infusion pumps is expected to be extremely high due to the high prevalence of chronic diseases like diabetes, cancer, and heart ailments that require treatment with the help of these devices. There is also an increased demand for accurate drug administration to provide better treatment. New technology in terms of intelligent infusion devices, wireless connectivity, dose error-reduction device, and computerization of patient records is playing a significant role in improving healthcare.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Setting

Hospitals accounted for the largest market share (~48.15%) in 2025 due to high numbers of treatment cases, critical care requirements for patients globally. Home care settings will emerge as the fastest-growing end-user segment in terms of CAGR of 7.89% due to the growing need for healthcare services at home, increase in the number of elderly patients, and chronic disease prevalence globally.

By Application

The diabetes market led the infusion pump market during the forecast period of 2025 due to the fast-growing prevalence rate of diabetes especially type 1 and insulin dependent type 2 diabetes globally. Chemotherapy/Oncology and Pain Management are key high-growth application segments owing to the rising prevalence rate of cancer patients globally.

By Product

Devices hold major share in the infusion pumps market due to the critical part played by the pump devices in making possible the use of infusion therapy techniques. Accessories & Consumables expected to be the fastest-growing segment as they are becoming an increasingly important source of recurring revenues for pump manufacturers due to need-based periodic replacements.

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Regional Insights:

North America was the dominant leader in the infusion pump market share in the year 2025 accounting for nearly 38.12% market share in the infusion pumps market globally. The North American region has a highly sophisticated healthcare system along with high technology acceptance among patients in the region.

It is predicted that the Asia-Pacific region will register the highest growth rate in the market for infusion pumps over the forecast period, driven by reasons like the rapid growth in healthcare infrastructure, higher investments in hospitals, and higher awareness regarding chronic diseases.

Major Infusion Pump Market Companies Listed in the Report are

BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)

Baxter International Inc.

Medtronic plc

Fresenius Kabi AG

ICU Medical, Inc.

Smiths Medical

Terumo Corporation

Moog Inc.

Nipro Corporation

Zyno Medical

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Insulet Corporation

Tandem Diabetes Care

Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon)

Roper Technologies (Roper Medical)

Micrel Medical Devices SA

Mindray Medical International

Shenzhen Biocare Medical Instrument Co.

Woo Young Medical Co., Ltd.

AMPall Co., Ltd.

Infusion Pump Market Key Segments

By Product

Devices

Accessories & Consumables

By Setting

Hospitals

Home Care Settings

Ambulatory Care Settings

Academic & Research Institutes

By Application

Diabetes

Chemotherapy/Oncology

Analgesia/Pain Management

Gastroenterology

Pediatrics/Neonatology

Hematology

Others

Recent Developments:

2025 (Q2) : Smiths Medical received FDA clearance for its CADD-Solis VIP Ambulatory Infusion Pump, designed for pain management and chemotherapy in outpatient and home care settings, expanding ambulatory infusion therapy options.

: Smiths Medical received FDA clearance for its CADD-Solis VIP Ambulatory Infusion Pump, designed for pain management and chemotherapy in outpatient and home care settings, expanding ambulatory infusion therapy options. 2024 (April): Baxter International secured FDA 510(k) clearance for its Novum IQ Large Volume Infusion Pump integrated with Dose IQ Safety Software, emphasizing secure and efficient infusion therapy in clinical settings.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

INFUSION PERFORMANCE & DOSING ACCURACY METRICS – helps you understand demand trends across infusion pump devices, accessories, and consumables along with improvements in infusion accuracy, dosing precision, and device reliability.

– helps you understand demand trends across infusion pump devices, accessories, and consumables along with improvements in infusion accuracy, dosing precision, and device reliability. CARE SETTING & PATIENT MANAGEMENT METRICS – helps you evaluate infusion pump utilization across hospitals, home care, ambulatory care centers, and research institutes, including workflow optimization and patient monitoring efficiency.

– helps you evaluate infusion pump utilization across hospitals, home care, ambulatory care centers, and research institutes, including workflow optimization and patient monitoring efficiency. CLINICAL APPLICATION & THERAPY OUTCOME METRICS – helps you analyze adoption across diabetes, oncology, pain management, gastroenterology, pediatrics, and hematology applications along with improvements in treatment effectiveness and therapy management.

– helps you analyze adoption across diabetes, oncology, pain management, gastroenterology, pediatrics, and hematology applications along with improvements in treatment effectiveness and therapy management. SAFETY, COMPLIANCE & RISK REDUCTION METRICS – helps you assess advancements in infusion pump safety features, alarm systems, regulatory compliance standards, and reduction in medication errors and infusion-related complications.

– helps you assess advancements in infusion pump safety features, alarm systems, regulatory compliance standards, and reduction in medication errors and infusion-related complications. SMART INFUSION & DIGITAL HEALTHCARE INTEGRATION METRICS – helps you identify growth opportunities in smart infusion pumps, connected healthcare systems, wireless monitoring technologies, and digital medication management platforms.

– helps you identify growth opportunities in smart infusion pumps, connected healthcare systems, wireless monitoring technologies, and digital medication management platforms. HOME HEALTHCARE & ADVANCED CARE DELIVERY METRICS – helps you uncover trends in home-based infusion therapies, reduced hospital stay durations, remote patient care expansion, and increasing adoption of portable infusion technologies.

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Infusion Pump Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 14.08 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 28.53 Billion CAGR CAGR of 7.32% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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