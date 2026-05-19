Norway Data Center Investment Analysis Report 2026: Market to Grow at a CAGR of 28.3% Between 2025-2031 with Green Mountain, STACK Infrastructure, and Bulk Infrastructure as the Major Prodivers

Dublin, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Norway Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2026-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Norway data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 28.30% from 2025 to 2031.



Norway is one of the developing data center hubs in the Nordic region, hosting around 30 existing data center facilities. Oslo consists of around 17 existing data centers. Green Mountain, STACK Infrastructure, and Bulk Infrastructure are the major providers in the country.

The country consists of around 13 existing submarine cables, such as Bodo-Rost Cable, Eviny Digital, Havsil, NOr5ke Viking, NO-UK, Norfest, Polar Circle Cable, Skagenfiber West, Svalbard Undersea Cable System, and Tverrlinken, which connect Norway with other European countries such as the UK, Denmark, Sweden, and Ireland. For instance, in January 2026, Space Norway partnered with the Norwegian Ministry of Defence to develop the first cable landing station on Jan Mayen for the Arctic Way subsea system. The cable, spanning 1,460.2 miles and manufactured by SubCom, will connect mainland Norway with Jan Mayen and Svalbard by 2028.

Norway is significantly adopting renewable energy for data center operations owing to the presence of abundant natural renewable resources. For instance, in February 2026, Green Mountain launched a heat reuse project at its RJU1 site in Rjukan, supplying excess heat to the nearby trout farm of Hima Seafood. The closed-loop system currently operates at 1.75 MW and is planned to scale to 8 MW, improving energy efficiency and reducing environmental impact.

A traditional data center can host racks with power densities ranging from 5 kW to 8 kW, which are insufficient to support AI workloads efficiently. Therefore, data center operators are installing advanced racks, which offer higher densities to support Artificial Intelligence (AI) and High-Performance Computing (HPC) workloads. For instance, in May 2025, Bulk Infrastructure added three new data halls at the OS-IX facility in Oslo, doubling the site's total capacity to 14 MW and introducing multi-density rack configurations. The expansion delivers rack power ranges from the 3 kW to 4 kW rating to the 40 kW to 50 kW rating per rack, enabling support for both enterprise and high-density workloads in a centrally located metro data center.

The demand for wholesale colocation services is anticipated to grow significantly, fueled by the increasing adoption of cloud technologies among enterprises in Norway. As of 2025, wholesale colocation represented roughly 92.0% of total colocation revenue, a share that is expected to surpass 94.6% by 2031.

NORWAY DATA CENTER MARKET VENDOR LANDSCAPE

IT infrastructure providers play a critical role in supporting Norway's high-density and cloud-driven data center ecosystem, supplying servers, storage, networking, and AI-optimized hardware.

Engineering firms focus on modular construction, prefabrication, and accelerated build timelines to meet tight capacity rollout schedules. Collaboration between contractors, consultants, and government authorities ensures compliance with planning, environmental, and power allocation regulations.

Leading Support infrastructure providers such as ABB, Alfa Laval, Caterpillar, Cummins, Delta Electronics, Eaton, Johnson Controls, Legrand, Schneider Electric, STULZ, Vertiv and others maintain a strong presence through local service teams, long-term maintenance contracts, and regional manufacturing hubs.

The Norway colocation market is shaped by several well-established operators including, Green Mountain, Vaultica Data Centers, STORESPEED, Telia, and Nscale. In addition, new entrants such as Google, Greenscale Data Centres, and Fossefall are gaining traction, signaling rising demand for colocation capacity and more advanced, flexible data center offerings. This evolving competitive landscape encourages innovation and continuous improvement in service quality and technology deployment.

GreenScale is one of the major companies in the country. For instance, in June 2025, GreenScale acquired the Tonstad DataPark site with 300 MW of approved grid capacity, one of the largest planned data center campuses in Southern Norway. The €2.5 billion ($2.85 billion) development will be delivered in phases, with the first capacity being targeted for 2027.

WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?

Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and Norway colocation market revenue.

An assessment of the data center investment in Norway by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

Data center investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country.

A detailed study of the existing Norway data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the Norway data center market size during the forecast period.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Norway Facilities Covered (Existing): 30 Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 16 Coverage: 8+ Cities Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area) Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data center colocation market in Norway Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2022-2031) Retail & Wholesale Colocation Revenue (2022-2031) Retail & Wholesale Colocation Pricing

Norway data center landscape market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.

A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspect of the market.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

How big is the Norway data center market?

How much MW of power capacity will be added across Norway during 2026-2031?

What factors are driving the Norway data center market?

Which cities are included in Norway center market report?

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 127 Forecast Period 2025 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.55 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $6.92 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 28.3% Regions Covered Norway



EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS

Existing Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity) Oslo Other Cities

List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity) Oslo Other Cities



IT Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hitachi Vantara

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Juniper Networks

Lenovo

NetApp

NetNordic Group AS

Oracle

Pure Storage

Super Micro Computer

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

AECOM

Arup

Coromatic AB

COWI

CTS Group

Designer Group

Elecnor Group

HDR Architecture

Keysource

Kirby Group Engineering

Marsh

Mecwide

Mercury

Olaris AS

Ramboll

RED Engineering Design

Rider Levett Bucknall RLB

Skanska

Sweco

Turner & Townsend

YIT

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Alfa Laval

Austin Hughes Electronics

Carrier

Caterpillar

Comsys

Condair Group

Cummins

DEIF

Delta Electronics

Eaton

FlaktGroup

GE Vernova

HITEC Power Protection

Johnson Controls

Rehlko

Legrand

Mitsubishi Electric

Perkins Engine

Piller Power Systems

Rittal

Rolls-Royce

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Socomec Group

STULZ

Swegon

Trane Technologies

Vertiv

Data Center Investors

AQ Compute

ASP Data Center

Blix Solutions AS

Bluefjords

Bulk Infrastructure

Gigahost AS

Green Mountain

Itsjefen

Lefdal Mine Data Centers

Lunar Digital

Nscale

Orange Business

STACK Infrastructure

STORESPEED

Telia

Terakraft

Vaultica Data Centers

New Entrants

Fossefall

Google

Greenscale Data Centres

Keysource & Namsos DataSenter

The segmentation includes:

IT Infrastructure

Servers

Storage Systems

Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches & Switchgears

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Rack Cabinets

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units

Chiller Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers

Other Cooling Units

General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Engineering & Building Design

Fire Detection & Suppression Systems

Physical Security

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wf0h29

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