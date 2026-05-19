Norway Data Center Investment Analysis Report 2026: Market to Grow at a CAGR of 28.3% Between 2025-2031 with Green Mountain, STACK Infrastructure, and Bulk Infrastructure as the Major Prodivers

Dublin, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Norway Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2026-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Norway data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 28.30% from 2025 to 2031.
Norway is one of the developing data center hubs in the Nordic region, hosting around 30 existing data center facilities. Oslo consists of around 17 existing data centers. Green Mountain, STACK Infrastructure, and Bulk Infrastructure are the major providers in the country.
The country consists of around 13 existing submarine cables, such as Bodo-Rost Cable, Eviny Digital, Havsil, NOr5ke Viking, NO-UK, Norfest, Polar Circle Cable, Skagenfiber West, Svalbard Undersea Cable System, and Tverrlinken, which connect Norway with other European countries such as the UK, Denmark, Sweden, and Ireland. For instance, in January 2026, Space Norway partnered with the Norwegian Ministry of Defence to develop the first cable landing station on Jan Mayen for the Arctic Way subsea system. The cable, spanning 1,460.2 miles and manufactured by SubCom, will connect mainland Norway with Jan Mayen and Svalbard by 2028.
Norway is significantly adopting renewable energy for data center operations owing to the presence of abundant natural renewable resources. For instance, in February 2026, Green Mountain launched a heat reuse project at its RJU1 site in Rjukan, supplying excess heat to the nearby trout farm of Hima Seafood. The closed-loop system currently operates at 1.75 MW and is planned to scale to 8 MW, improving energy efficiency and reducing environmental impact.
A traditional data center can host racks with power densities ranging from 5 kW to 8 kW, which are insufficient to support AI workloads efficiently. Therefore, data center operators are installing advanced racks, which offer higher densities to support Artificial Intelligence (AI) and High-Performance Computing (HPC) workloads. For instance, in May 2025, Bulk Infrastructure added three new data halls at the OS-IX facility in Oslo, doubling the site's total capacity to 14 MW and introducing multi-density rack configurations. The expansion delivers rack power ranges from the 3 kW to 4 kW rating to the 40 kW to 50 kW rating per rack, enabling support for both enterprise and high-density workloads in a centrally located metro data center.
The demand for wholesale colocation services is anticipated to grow significantly, fueled by the increasing adoption of cloud technologies among enterprises in Norway. As of 2025, wholesale colocation represented roughly 92.0% of total colocation revenue, a share that is expected to surpass 94.6% by 2031.
NORWAY DATA CENTER MARKET VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- IT infrastructure providers play a critical role in supporting Norway's high-density and cloud-driven data center ecosystem, supplying servers, storage, networking, and AI-optimized hardware.
- Engineering firms focus on modular construction, prefabrication, and accelerated build timelines to meet tight capacity rollout schedules. Collaboration between contractors, consultants, and government authorities ensures compliance with planning, environmental, and power allocation regulations.
- Leading Support infrastructure providers such as ABB, Alfa Laval, Caterpillar, Cummins, Delta Electronics, Eaton, Johnson Controls, Legrand, Schneider Electric, STULZ, Vertiv and others maintain a strong presence through local service teams, long-term maintenance contracts, and regional manufacturing hubs.
- The Norway colocation market is shaped by several well-established operators including, Green Mountain, Vaultica Data Centers, STORESPEED, Telia, and Nscale. In addition, new entrants such as Google, Greenscale Data Centres, and Fossefall are gaining traction, signaling rising demand for colocation capacity and more advanced, flexible data center offerings. This evolving competitive landscape encourages innovation and continuous improvement in service quality and technology deployment.
- GreenScale is one of the major companies in the country. For instance, in June 2025, GreenScale acquired the Tonstad DataPark site with 300 MW of approved grid capacity, one of the largest planned data center campuses in Southern Norway. The €2.5 billion ($2.85 billion) development will be delivered in phases, with the first capacity being targeted for 2027.
WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?
- Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and Norway colocation market revenue.
- An assessment of the data center investment in Norway by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.
- Data center investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country.
- A detailed study of the existing Norway data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the Norway data center market size during the forecast period.
- Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Norway
- Facilities Covered (Existing): 30
- Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 16
- Coverage: 8+ Cities
- Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area)
- Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)
- Data center colocation market in Norway
- Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2022-2031)
- Retail & Wholesale Colocation Revenue (2022-2031)
- Retail & Wholesale Colocation Pricing
- Norway data center landscape market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.
- A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.
- Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.
- A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspect of the market.
KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED
- How big is the Norway data center market?
- How much MW of power capacity will be added across Norway during 2026-2031?
- What factors are driving the Norway data center market?
- Which cities are included in Norway center market report?
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|127
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2031
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$1.55 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031
|$6.92 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|28.3%
|Regions Covered
|Norway
EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS
- Existing Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)
- Oslo
- Other Cities
- List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)
- Oslo
- Other Cities
IT Infrastructure Providers
- Arista Networks
- Cisco Systems
- Dell Technologies
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise
- Hitachi Vantara
- Huawei Technologies
- IBM
- Juniper Networks
- Lenovo
- NetApp
- NetNordic Group AS
- Oracle
- Pure Storage
- Super Micro Computer
Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors
- AECOM
- Arup
- Coromatic AB
- COWI
- CTS Group
- Designer Group
- Elecnor Group
- HDR Architecture
- Keysource
- Kirby Group Engineering
- Marsh
- Mecwide
- Mercury
- Olaris AS
- Ramboll
- RED Engineering Design
- Rider Levett Bucknall RLB
- Skanska
- Sweco
- Turner & Townsend
- YIT
Support Infrastructure Providers
- ABB
- Alfa Laval
- Austin Hughes Electronics
- Carrier
- Caterpillar
- Comsys
- Condair Group
- Cummins
- DEIF
- Delta Electronics
- Eaton
- FlaktGroup
- GE Vernova
- HITEC Power Protection
- Johnson Controls
- Rehlko
- Legrand
- Mitsubishi Electric
- Perkins Engine
- Piller Power Systems
- Rittal
- Rolls-Royce
- Schneider Electric
- Siemens
- Socomec Group
- STULZ
- Swegon
- Trane Technologies
- Vertiv
Data Center Investors
- AQ Compute
- ASP Data Center
- Blix Solutions AS
- Bluefjords
- Bulk Infrastructure
- Gigahost AS
- Green Mountain
- Itsjefen
- Lefdal Mine Data Centers
- Lunar Digital
- Nscale
- Orange Business
- STACK Infrastructure
- STORESPEED
- Telia
- Terakraft
- Vaultica Data Centers
New Entrants
- Fossefall
- Greenscale Data Centres
- Keysource & Namsos DataSenter
The segmentation includes:
IT Infrastructure
- Servers
- Storage Systems
- Network Infrastructure
Electrical Infrastructure
- UPS Systems
- Generators
- Transfer Switches & Switchgears
- PDUs
- Other Electrical Infrastructure
Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- Rack Cabinets
- Other Mechanical Infrastructure
Cooling Systems
- CRAC & CRAH Units
- Chiller Units
- Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers
- Other Cooling Units
General Construction
- Core & Shell Development
- Installation & Commissioning Services
- Engineering & Building Design
- Fire Detection & Suppression Systems
- Physical Security
- Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)
Tier Standard
- Tier I & Tier II
- Tier III
- Tier IV
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wf0h29
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