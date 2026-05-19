Idle Cash Could Leave Over $130,000 on the Table by Retirement, Finds PensionBee

NEW YORK, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PensionBee , a leading online retirement provider, has published a new analysis of the long-term cost of holding excess cash in high-yield savings accounts (HYSAs) and Certificates of Deposit (CDs) instead of tax-advantaged retirement accounts.

The comparison finds that this common money move, while well-intentioned in the short term, can grow costly the longer it persists. Over 30 years, PensionBee found a gap of approximately $131,000.

According to Federal Reserve data , American households are currently holding approximately $14 trillion in time deposits, short-term investments, and money market fund shares — near a record high.

"The problem isn't saving in a bank account. It’s stockpiling without asking what the money is actually there for," said Romi Savova, Founder and CEO of PensionBee. “Cash has a job. Beyond the emergency fund, that job is growth."

PensionBee’s analysis finds that over 30 years, the retirement account turns $50,000 into nearly $300,000 — approximately 6x the original deposit. The HYSA, by comparison, grows to just over $162,000.

"The instinct to protect savings is rational," added Savova. "It becomes costly when it's applied to the wrong time horizon."

With $1.6 trillion in CDs set to mature at traditional financial institutions during 2026, PensionBee identifies this year as a critical inflection point for savers who risk auto-renewing at significantly lower rates.

Many CDs are set to auto-renew, meaning a 4.5% CD could automatically roll over at standard rates which have no legal minimum. While current 1-year CD averages hover around 2–3%, CDs have historically paid as little as 0.1% . When CDs mature, account holders may have as little as 7–10 days to act before they are locked in at prevailing rates.

PensionBee is urging savers to treat these maturities as a trigger to move excess cash into tax-advantaged retirement accounts rather than letting it drift into low-yield holding patterns. Holding cash for decades erodes purchasing power in real terms, even as the nominal balance grows.

The full analysis is available here: Why Your High-Yield Savings Account May Be Riskier Than You Think.

About PensionBee

PensionBee (LON:PBEE; OTCQX:PBNYF) is a leading retirement savings provider, helping people easily consolidate, manage, and take control of their retirement savings. The company manages over $10 billion in assets and serves 315,000 customers globally, with a focus on simplicity, transparency, and accessibility. PensionBee offers Traditional, Roth, SEP, and Safe Harbor IRAs with ETF-backed portfolios that include SPY and MDY from State Street Investment Management, one of the world’s largest asset managers. PensionBee is publicly traded on the London Stock Exchange (PBEE) with U.S. shares available on OTCQX (PBNYF).

Notes

The information provided in this announcement, including any projections for investment returns and future performance, is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. Past performance is not indicative of future results. All investments carry risk, including the potential loss of principal. PensionBee is not liable for any losses or damages arising from the use of this information. Projections and forecasts are based on assumptions and current market conditions, which are subject to change.

Media Contact:

Adela McVicar

SR PR Manager, PensionBee

adela.mcvicar@pensionbee.com

PensionBee Inc. is registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission as an investment adviser. We do not provide in-person advice. PensionBee Inc (Delaware Registration Number SR20241105406 ) is located on 85 Broad Street, New York, New York, 10004.

