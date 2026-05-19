Serco Awarded $90 Million Army Contract, Strengthening Leadership in Mission Support and Operations

Herndon, Virginia, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Serco, a provider of professional, technology, engineering, and management solutions, has been awarded a five-year contract by the U.S. Army to support the Army Planning Programming Budgeting Business Operating System (PPB BOS). Serco will continue to provide comprehensive IT and mission support solutions for the development and submission of the Army’s Program Objective Memorandums (POM).

The scope of work includes software development, systems engineering, and cloud infrastructure support. Serco will maintain the Army Resources Cloud (ARC) platform while leveraging artificial intelligence and advanced analytics to improve decision support outcomes. The Army PPB BOS program is essential for coordinating the workflow of the President’s Budget submission, ensuring that Army leaders can execute missions effectively through accurate resource management.

“We are honored the Army selected Serco for this important mission role. This award demonstrates our strength in cloud-based modernization and our commitment to providing the technical continuity required for high accountability government business systems,” stated Michael LaRouche, CEO of Serco in North America.

Award of the new contract reinforces Serco's position as a leader in system modernization and sustainment, delivering the operational expertise and continuity the Army relies on for its annual budget submissions.

By integrating advanced IT with specialized mission support, Serco ensures that resource management tools are directly aligned with operational objectives. This PPB BOS contract reflects Serco’s deep commitment to mission operations, providing the stability and innovation needed to support critical national defense priorities.

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For further information, please contact:

Jake Weyant jake.weyant@serco-na.com

571.232.4058

About Serco Inc.

Serco Inc. is a leading provider of professional, technology, engineering, and management services. We advise, design, integrate, and deliver solutions that transform how clients achieve their missions. Our customer-first approach, robust portfolio of services, and global experience enable us to respond with solutions that achieve outcomes with value. Headquartered in Herndon, Virginia, Serco Inc. has approximately 10,000 employees and annual revenue of $2 billion. Serco Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Serco Group plc, a $5 billion international business that helps transform government and public services around the world. More information about Serco Inc. can be found at www.serco.com/na

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