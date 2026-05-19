Lightpath Expands its Dense NYC Metropolitan Fiber Infrastructure Network to Support Major National Wireless Service Providers Across more than 2,400 Macro Cell Tower Locations





NEW YORK, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lightpath , a 100% fiber infrastructure company operating 12,100 route miles of AI-grade networks across 11 U.S. metro markets, today announced a major network expansion supporting deployments for leading national wireless service providers. The project spans more than 2,400 macro cell tower locations across CT, MA, NY, NJ.

The comprehensive tower backhaul and aggregation solution includes 265 route miles of new fiber construction further densifying Lightpath’s expansive reach in the market leveraging its existing high-capacity core backbone infrastructure to deliver 100 Gbps and 400 Gbps aggregation links to multiple customer end points.

The engagement continues Lightpath’s strategy, investing with strategic customers, deploying fiber infrastructure at scale and enabling that infrastructure to serve additional tenants. More than half of these end-points are served on existing fiber infrastructure representing second, third and in some instances fourth tenants, demonstrating commercialization via multi-customer adoption delivering long-term return on owned infrastructure.

"This expansion demonstrates our ability to invest deeply in dense fiber infrastructure, in this case expanding within the NYC metropolitan area with follow-on commercialization via lease-up of those assets across multiple customer verticals and use cases,” said Chris Morley , CEO at Lightpath. “Wireless backhaul at this scale is one part of a broader lease-up story playing out across our footprint, and the economics of layering additional tenants onto owned fiber are difficult to replicate."

Customers in the expansion areas will have access to Lightpath’s full portfolio of all-fiber connectivity solutions, including optical transport up to 800 Gbps , Ethernet , dedicated internet access , dark fiber and private networks .

This announcement follows Lightpath’s recent network expansions in Greater New York, Eastern Pennsylvania, Greater Miami, Phoenix and Columbus as the company continues building AI-grade fiber infrastructure for carriers, hyperscalers and enterprises across the U.S.

For more information about Lightpath, visit lightpathfiber.com , and follow Lightpath on LinkedIn .

About Lightpath

Lightpath owns, builds and operates an AI-grade, all-fiber network across 11 major U.S. metro markets, delivering high-capacity, low-latency connectivity for cloud, hyperscale, data center and mission-critical enterprise workloads. Purpose-built for scale and resilience, Lightpath supports dark fiber, wavelength and Ethernet services with direct operational accountability from the teams that design and run the network. For more than 30 years, enterprises, public-sector organizations and cloud providers have trusted Lightpath to support essential systems and large-scale digital infrastructure. Lightpath is jointly owned by Optimum Communications, Inc. (NYSE: OPTU) and Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners.

To learn how Lightpath can connect you to your digital destinations, visit lightpathfiber.com .

For media inquiries:

iMiller Public Relations (iMPR) for Lightpath

1-866-307-2510

lightpath@imillerpr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e80bbaeb-44e8-4673-9352-a7ee32a31695