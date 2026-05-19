Kelly Named No. 2 on Forbes' 2026 Lists of America's Best Temporary Staffing and Best Professional Recruiting Firms

TROY, Mich., May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kelly (Nasdaq: KELYA, KELYB), a global workforce strategy and solutions provider, has been named No. 2 on Forbes' 2026 lists of America's Best Temporary Staffing and Best Professional Recruiting Firms. The rankings were announced by Forbes and Statista Inc. and are based on a survey of 13,800 participants composed of recruiters, HR managers, and job seekers.

"These rankings reflect what Kelly does best: solving our clients’ most complex workforce challenges and connecting talented people to meaningful work," Kelly CEO Chris Layden said. "We meet critical workforce needs across specialized sectors like life sciences, engineering, technology, and education, and this recognition affirms that we are committed to ensuring every client and candidate we serve experiences the full strength of our expertise."

The Forbes recognition comes at a time of strategic investments in people, technology, and capabilities as Kelly approaches its 80th anniversary in October. In 2026, Kelly strengthened the senior leadership team with key appointments focused on accelerating organic growth. The company is investing in a modernized technology stack, and its portfolio spans the full spectrum of AI-powered workforce solutions:

Kelly connects more than 375,000 people with work every year and the company has been recognized for its industry-leading scale as the nation’s largest provider of education workforce solutions, the second largest engineering staffing firm, the fourth-largest life sciences staffing firm, and 11 th largest technology staffing provider. In addition, KellyOCG consistently ranks among the top outsourcing and consulting firms, according to HRO Today and Everest Group.

largest technology staffing provider. In addition, KellyOCG consistently ranks among the top outsourcing and consulting firms, according to HRO Today and Everest Group. The company’s global workforce capabilities span staffing, business process outsourcing, managed service provider, and recruitment process outsourcing solutions to address clients’ total talent management needs, from filling single specialized roles to managing the full contingent and permanent workforce at enterprise scale.

Kelly’s technology-enabled and AI-powered offerings keep people at the center, delivering a differentiated experience for clients and candidates, deeper workforce data and insights, and the speed and precision to match the right talent to the right opportunities.



Earlier this year, Kelly was also recognized by Forbes as one of America’s Best Midsize Companies and one of America’s Best Employers for Company Culture. Kelly has also been featured on USA Today’s list of America’s Climate Leaders and Newsweek’s ranking of America’s Most Patriotic Companies.

About Kelly®

Kelly Services, Inc. (Nasdaq: KELYA, KELYB) helps companies recruit and manage skilled workers and helps job seekers find great work. Since inventing the staffing industry in 1946, we have become experts in the many industries and local and global markets we serve. With a network of suppliers and partners around the world, we connect approximately 375,000 people with work every year. Our suite of outsourcing and consulting services and solutions ensures companies have the people they need, when and where they are needed most. Headquartered in Troy, Michigan, we empower businesses and individuals to access limitless opportunities in industries such as science, engineering, technology, education, manufacturing, retail, finance, and energy. Revenue in 2025 was $4.3 billion. Learn more at kellyservices.com.

Media Contact

Christian Taske

248-561-8823

christian.taske@kellyservices.com

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