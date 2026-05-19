Bourbon Gifts for Men Get a New Answer With Oaksip's Charred Oak Whiskey Cup

Lexington, NC, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oaksip Inc. has introduced the Oaksip Wooden Whiskey Glass, a hand-finished solid oak cup designed for the gift buyer facing the most common problem in seasonal shopping: what do you give the man who already has what he wants? The cup is available now in two finishes, Charred Oak and Uncharred Oak.

Single Pack Charred Oak Wooden Whiskey Glass

With Father's Day spending projected to reach an all-time high of $24 billion in 2025, according to the National Retail Federation, the gifting market for men continues to grow yet the complaint remains consistent: what he actually wants, he has already bought himself. Oaksip was built around that gap.

The Charred Oak model draws on the same principle used in barrel aging: a deep-charred interior offers a sensory experience that is authentic to the process of how bourbon/whiskey is made. The Uncharred Oak model is designed for drinkers who want the warmth and weight of real wood without altering the character of the spirit. Both cups work with bourbon, scotch, rye, rum, or any other whiskey, removing the guesswork that pushes many gift buyers toward a bottle and a bag.

Unlike glass alternatives at a similar price point, the Oaksip cup is built from solid oak, a material that carries visible grain, natural warmth, and a tactile quality that sets it apart from the standard barware that ends up in a cabinet. Each order ships gift-ready, requiring no additional wrapping or packaging.

“We built this for the people doing most of the gift-giving in a household,” said Lem Turner, founder of Oaksip Inc. “They know him well enough to get something he will actually use, but every year it comes down to another bottle or another gadget. The Oaksip cup gives them something he would never think to buy himself and every time he brings it out, the story is that someone who knows him well enough got it right.”

The Oaksip Wooden Whiskey Glass is priced under $50 and is positioned for birthdays, anniversaries, Father's Day, and year-round gifting occasions. The cup is available in a single-pack format with both variants accessible through the Oaksip website.

For product information and ordering, visit oaksip.com.

Two Pack Charred Oak Wooden Whiskey Glass

About Oaksip

Oaksip Inc. is a specialty drinkware company based in Lexington, N.C., producing hand-finished solid oak whiskey cups for gifting and personal use. The Oaksip Wooden Whiskey Glass is available in Charred Oak and Uncharred Oak finishes and ships gift-ready to customers across the United States. Oaksip is available at oaksip.com.

Press Inquiries

Lem Turner

lem [at] oaksip.co

https://oaksip.com

664 Oakwood Circle, Lexington NC 27295