Sweden Data Center Market Investment Analysis Report 2026-2031 Featuring Major Colocation Operators - atNorth, Equinix, Bahnhof, Conapto, Digital Realty, EcoDataCenter, GleSYS, Kolo DC, Vaultica

Dublin, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sweden Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2026-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Sweden data center market is expected to reach $5.9 billion by 2031 from $3.65 billion in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.34%



The Sweden government is actively supporting and promoting digital transformation through initiatives such as the Digital Transformation Strategy 2035, which prioritizes digital skills development, cybersecurity, and tech-driven public services.

We observe that the demand for emerging technologies such as AI, ML, and IoT is steadily growing. As a result, the demand for AI-ready data centers is also growing, and data center operators are showing interest in building AI-ready data centers. For instance, in September 2025, EcoDataCenter announced that it had started construction on its AI-ready data center campus in Borlange, Sweden.

The Swedish government has announced plans to develop a dedicated national AI strategy. The strategy is expected to be presented in the first half of 2026. In Sweden, data center organizations are building high MW campuses to continuously increase the demand for digitalization across all sectors in Sweden. atNorth, EcoDataCenter, and Brookfield are building data center campuses with capacities of more than 100 MW. These development initiatives clearly indicate that the market share of large colocation facilities is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

The country plans to achieve net-zero emissions by 2045 and it has generated a large scale of electricity from renewable sources such as hydro/marine, wind, solar, and bioenergy. The country targets to produce 100% electricity from renewable energy by 2040.

SWEDEN DATA CENTER MARKET VENDOR LANDSCAPE

The Sweden data center market has the presence of several major colocation data center operators, including, atNorth, Equinix, Bahnhof, Conapto, Digital Realty, EcoDataCenter, GleSYS, Kolo DC, and Vaultica Data Centers.

In Sweden we observe that some of existing data center operators have expanded their data center across the country such as EcoDataCenter, Bahnhof, GlobalConnect, Conapto among others.

Sweden data center market has a presence of several major cloud operators, which include Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google, Microsoft, Meta and Oracle Cloud.

The Sweden data center market has the presence of several major IT infrastructure vendors including, Arista Networks, Broadcom, Cisco, IBM, Lenovo, NVIDIA among others.

In December 2025, Singularity Compute announced that it had launched a GPU cluster in Sweden at a Conapto data center, offering bare-metal and VM GPU rentals covering Nvidia L40Ss, H200s, and B200s, for AI and high-performance workloads.

The Sweden center market has the presence of global as well as local data center construction contractor & sub-contractors, such asAFEC, Bravida, Collen Construction, COWI, DPR Construction, KeyPlants, Kirby Group Engineering, Winthrop Technologies among others.

In Sweden, Winthrop Technologies is constructing a 40 MW greenfield data center for a global hyperscale client.

WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?

Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and Sweden colocation market revenue.

An assessment of the data center investment in Sweden by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

Data center investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country.

A detailed study of the existing Sweden data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the Sweden data center market size during the forecast period.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Sweden Facilities Covered (Existing): 38 Facilities Identified (Upcoming):11 Coverage: 10+ Locations Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area) Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data center colocation market in Sweden Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2022-2031) Retail & Wholesale Colocation Revenue (2022-2031) Retail & Wholesale Colocation Pricing

Sweden data center landscape market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.

A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspect of the market.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

How much MW of power capacity will be added across Sweden during 2026-2031?

How big is the Sweden data center market?

Which all geographies are included in Sweden data center market report?

What factors are driving the Sweden data center market?

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 121 Forecast Period 2025 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $3.65 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $5.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.3% Regions Covered Sweden

IT Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks

Atos

Broadcom

Cisco

Dell Technologies

HPE

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Lenovo

NetApp

NVIDIA

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

AFEC

Bravida

ByggPartner

Collen Construction

Coromatic AB

COWI

Dornan

DPR Construction

Granlund

Jones Engineering

KeyPlants

Kirby Group Engineering

Linesight

NCC

RED Engineering Design

RKD

Skanska

Sweco

Winthrop Technologies

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Alfa Laval

Carrier

Caterpillar

Cummins

Eaton

FlaktGroup

HITEC Power Protection

Kohler

Legrand

NetNordic

Riello UPS

Rittal

Rolls-Royce

Schneider Electric

Socomec Group

STULZ

Swegon

Vertiv

Data Center Investors

AWS

atNorth

Bahnhof

Conapto

Digital Realty

EcoDataCenter

Equinix

Glesys

GlobalConnect

Google

Kolo DC

Meta

Microsoft

Vaultica Data Centers

New Entrants

Brookfield

Evroc

EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS

Existing Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity) Stockholm Other Cities

List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity) Stockholm Other Cities



The segmentation includes:

IT Infrastructure

Servers

Storage Systems

Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches & Switchgears

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Rack Cabinets

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units

Chiller Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers

Other Cooling Units

General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Engineering & Building Design

Fire Detection & Suppression Systems

Physical Security

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fgenil

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