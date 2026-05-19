NextNRG Reports Preliminary April 2026 Revenue Growth of 56% Year-Over-Year

MIAMI, FL, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextNRG, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXXT), a pioneer in AI-driven energy innovation transforming how energy is produced, managed, and delivered, today announced preliminary unaudited financial results for April 2026.

"April was our strongest revenue month in Company history, and what makes it particularly meaningful is the quality behind the number," said Michael D. Farkas, Founder and CEO of NextNRG. "Revenue of $9.4 million represented 56% growth over April of last year, and gross profit grew even faster at 64% year-over-year. We are not just growing the top line, we are growing it while expanding margins, which is exactly the kind of progress we have been working to demonstrate. We remain focused on operational discipline across our fueling platform and continuing to advance our energy infrastructure pipeline."

April 2026 Highlights:

• Revenue: $9.4 million, up 56% year-over-year from $6.0 million in April 2025, marking the strongest single revenue month in Company history

• Gallons Delivered: approximately 1.94 million gallons, up approximately 9% year-over-year

• Gross Profit: approximately $778,000, up 64% year-over-year from approximately $476,000 in April 2025

• Gross Margin: 8.3%, compared to 7.9% in April 2025

April 2026 represents the highest monthly revenue in the Company's history. The year-over-year improvement in both revenue and gross profit reflects the continued scaling of NextNRG's mobile fueling platform, improving operational efficiency, and the pricing discipline the Company has been building into its delivery model. Gross margin of 8.3% is consistent with the 8.1% reported in the first quarter of 2026, reflecting continued stability in unit economics as the platform matures.

The Company continues to advance its energy infrastructure segment, including its smart microgrid pipeline, while remaining focused on scaling and optimizing its mobile fueling operations.

Note on Preliminary Results

The financial results for April 2026 are preliminary and unaudited. Final results may differ and will be confirmed upon the completion of standard month-end closing procedures.

About NextNRG, Inc.

NextNRG, Inc. (NextNRG) is Powering What's Next by integrating artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) into utility infrastructure, battery storage, wireless EV in-motion charging, renewable energy and mobile fuel delivery, to create a unified platform for modern energy management.At the core of its strategy is the Next Utility Operating System®, which uses AI to optimize both new and existing infrastructure across microgrids, utilities, and fleet operations. NextNRG's smart microgrids serve commercial, healthcare, educational, tribal, and government sites delivering cost savings, reliability, and decarbonization. The company also operates one of the nation's largest on-demand fueling fleets and is advancing wireless charging to support fleet electrification.To learn more, visit www.nextnrg.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statement describing NextNRG's goals, expectations, financial or other projections, intentions, or beliefs is a forward-looking statement and should be considered an at-risk statement. Words such as "expect," "intends," "will," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, those related to NextNRG's business and macroeconomic and geopolitical events. These and other risks are described in NextNRG's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. NextNRG's forward-looking statements involve assumptions that, if they never materialize or prove correct, could cause its results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although NextNRG's forward-looking statements reflect the good faith judgment of its management, these statements are based only on facts and factors currently known by NextNRG. Except as required by law, NextNRG undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements for any reason. As a result, you are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact

NextNRG, Inc.

Sharon Cohen

SCohen@nextnrg.com