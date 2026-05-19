Bitget Wallet Integrates xStocks to Give 90M Users Access to the Most Transacted Tokenized Equities Standard

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet , the everyday finance app, has integrated xStocks, the leading standard for tokenized equities and ETFs, adding more than 130 new tokenized equities products and expanding its total RWA offering to over 300 assets for its more than 90 million users. Users can access tokenized stocks, ETFs, commodities, precious metals, and index-linked assets through a self-custodial trading experience alongside more than a million cryptocurrencies, with low trading fees and gasless execution.

xStocks has processed over $30 billion in total transaction volume across its tokenized equity products. Bitget Wallet users can now access that infrastructure from the same mobile interface they already use for crypto, without relying on traditional brokerage accounts or custodial intermediaries.

The integration pairs Bitget Wallet's fast mobile trading experience and AI-powered trading signals with onchain equity settlement, giving traders the same transparency and self-custody properties they expect from digital assets. Support for both RFQ and AMM-based liquidity models helps reduce trading friction while expanding access beyond traditional market hours into a fully 24/7 trading environment.

Tokenized equities remove geographic and infrastructural barriers that have kept millions of investors reliant on fragmented, jurisdiction-specific brokerage systems.

“Tokenized equities are becoming a more practical way for people to access global markets, but the user experience still matters,” said Alvin Kan, COO of Bitget Wallet. “By integrating xStocks, we’re expanding Bitget Wallet’s all-in-one asset shelf to bring together crypto, tokenized stocks, and ETFs in one self-custodial interface, while making onchain trading simpler, faster, and more accessible for users worldwide.”

"Tokenized equities shouldn't live in a silo — they belong in every wallet, right next to the assets people already use every day," said Val Gui, GM of xStocks. "Bitget Wallet's millions of self-custodial users put these assets where users expect to see them. Now they can trade tokenized stocks and ETFs without ever leaving the environment they trust."

As part of the launch, Bitget Wallet users will also be eligible for a 20% xPoints bonus, the first dedicated points boost for wallet users participating in the xPoints program.

Tokenized equities are available now through Bitget Wallet. For more information, visit the Bitget Wallet website .

About Bitget Wallet

Bitget Wallet is an everyday finance app designed to make crypto simple, secure, and usable in daily life. Serving over 90 million users worldwide, it offers an all-in-one platform to swap and earn crypto, and pay in stablecoins with crypto cards . The app enables faster and borderless onchain finance, supported by advanced security and a $300 million user protection fund. Bitget Wallet operates as a fully self-custodial wallet and does not hold or control user funds, private keys, or user data. Transactions are signed by users and executed on public blockchains.

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For media inquiries, contact media.web3@bitget.com

About xStocks

xStocks is the industry benchmark for tokenized equities, bringing publicly listed U.S. stocks and ETFs onchain through fully collateralized, 1:1-backed tokens. Powered by Payward’s digital asset infrastructure, xStocks places traditional equities on blockchain infrastructure, expanding access to U.S. capital markets with extended availability, global reach, and seamless digital-native settlement.

Designed for interoperability, xStocks move seamlessly between centralized exchanges, self-custodied wallets, and onchain applications, unlocking new utility across trading, collateralization, and decentralized finance. Since launching in June 2025, xStocks is powering billions of dollars in transaction volume across multiple blockchain ecosystems and anchors a rapidly expanding global network shaping the future of tokenized markets.

For more information, visit https://xstocks.fi .

xStocks are not registered under the U.S. Securities Act and are not available in the United States or to U.S. persons. xStocks are also not currently available in the United Kingdom or in any other jurisdiction where their offer or distribution would be unlawful or would require regulatory authorization that has not been obtained.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/29830f6f-b349-47e5-bda4-f0589015afa2