TOMI™ Environmental Solutions Mobilizes SteraMist iHP Technology in Response to Emerging Global Pathogen Threats

FREDERICK, Md., May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.® (“TOMI”) (NASDAQ: TOMZ), a global leader in disinfection and decontamination solutions, announced the strategic mobilization of its SteraMist ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP) technology in response to recent reported outbreaks of Ebola. Leveraging a proven history of rapid deployment during high-consequence biological events, TOMI is actively collaborating with Regional Emerging Special Pathogen Treatment Centers (RESPTCs) and specialized medical transportation groups to mitigate the risk of transmission.

As health authorities monitor the escalation of this and other viral threats, the necessity for a validated, high-level disinfection protocol is paramount. TOMI’s expertise in managing viral hemorrhagic fevers is well-documented. During the 2015 Ebola outbreak, TOMI’s SteraMist iHP technology was instrumental in the decontamination of treatment units and transport vehicles, establishing the company as a trusted partner in global health security. Today, the company continues to support a nationwide network of RESPTCs, providing the essential infrastructure required to isolate and treat patients safely.

“Our mission has always been to provide the ultimate device for infection control when the stakes are at their highest,” stated Dr. Halden Shane, CEO of TOMI Environmental Solutions. “By working alongside RESPTCs and specialized transport groups, we are ensuring that those on the front lines have access to the fastest and most effective decontamination technology available. Whether facing Ebola or other contagions, our SteraMist iHP decontamination technology is designed to neutralize the threat and restore safety to public and clinical spaces.”

In addition to healthcare settings, TOMI is working closely with specialized transportation organizations that facilitate the movement of high-risk patients. SteraMist’s rapid turnaround time allows ambulances and aircraft to be decontaminated and returned to service in minutes, a vital factor during active outbreak responses where logistics and speed are essential to saving lives.

About TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc.: Innovating for a safer world®

TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) is a global decontamination and infection prevention company, providing environmental solutions for indoor surface disinfection through the manufacturing, sales and licensing of its premier Binary Ionization Technology® (BIT™) platform. Invented under a defense grant in association with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) of the U.S. Department of Defense, BIT™ solution utilizes a low percentage Hydrogen Peroxide as its only active ingredient to produce a fog of ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP™). Represented by the SteraMist® brand of products, iHP™ produces a germ-killing aerosol that works like a visual non-caustic gas.

TOMI products are designed to service a broad spectrum of commercial structures, including, but not limited to, hospitals and medical facilities, cruise ships, office buildings, hotel and motel rooms, schools, restaurants, meat and produce processing facilities, military barracks, police and fire departments, and athletic facilities. TOMI products and services have also been used in single-family homes and multi-unit residences.

TOMI develops training programs and application protocols for its clients and is a member in good standing with The American Biological Safety Association, The American Association of Tissue Banks, Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology, Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America, America Seed Trade Association, and The Restoration Industry Association.

For additional information, please visit https://www.steramist.com or contact us at info@tomimist.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections of future performance based on management’s judgment, beliefs, current trends, and anticipated product performance. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to TOMI’s products and services to serve the emerging pathogen sector. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to acquire new customers and expands sales; our ability to maintain and manage growth and generate sales, our reliance on a single or a few products for a majority of revenues; the general business and economic conditions; and other risks as described in our SEC filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 filed by us with the SEC and other periodic reports we filed with the SEC. The information provided in this document is based upon the facts and circumstances known at this time. Other unknown or unpredictable factors or underlying assumptions subsequently proving to be incorrect could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance, or achievements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All information provided in this press release is as of today’s date, unless otherwise stated, and we undertake no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:

John Nesbett/Zach Nevas

IMS Investor Relations

tomi@imsinvestorrelations.com