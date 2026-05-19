Finland Data Center Investment Analysis Report 2026: A $5.8 Billion Market by 2031, Growing at a CAGR of 35.18% Featuring Major DC Investors - atNorth, Borealis, Elisa, Equinix, Google, Telia, Verne

Dublin, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Finland Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2026-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Finland data center market is expected to reach a value of $5.8 billion by 2031 from $952 million in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 35.18%



Finland became one of the most attractive destinations for data center investments in 2025 in the Nordic region, driven by the accelerating adoption of cloud services. Government sector, private sector, enterprises, and startups are increasingly leveraging cloud platforms to support their digital transformation initiatives, allowing them to enhance efficiency, reduce costs, as well as innovate with emerging technologies such as AI and machine learning (ML).

In February 2025, DNA Plc, a Finnish telco, announced to migrate 100 core applications and other workloads from on-premises infrastructure to Google Cloud using Google Distributed Cloud to meet the data residency requirements in Finland. The company stated that non-critical workloads will be hosted at Google's Hamina data center, and the company will adopt services, including BigQuery, and Google Kubernetes Engine to enhance innovation and efficiency.

We observe that the demand of AI ready data center is growing and data center operators showing interest in building AI-ready data centers. For instance, in October 2025, Scale4 announced that it has plans to build an AI-ready data center in Kitee, Finland. Additionally, construction is expected to begin in 2026 with the facility becoming operational by late 2027 or early 2028.

In Finland data center operator are showing interest towards sustainability, data center operator signed renewable PPA for its data center operations. The Finland government announced that it has investment around $11.8 million per year from 2025 to 2028. Additionally, around 7 million invest to establish the ELLIS Institute Finland, a major AI research hub in the European Laboratory for Learning and Intelligent Systems. It aimed at boosting machine learning and AI innovation across the country.

FINLAND DATA CENTER MARKET VENDOR LANDSCAPE

The Finland data center market has the presence of several major colocation data center operators, including atNorth, Borealis Data Center, Elisa, Equinix, Telia Finland, and Verne.

The Finland data center market is witnessing announcements and investments from several new operators such as, Arcem, Bitzero Holdings, DayOne, Meta, Edgnex Data Centres By DAMAC, Microsoft, Polarnode, Prime Data Centers, QTS, Scale42 and STORESPEED and others.

In January 2026, Prime Data Centers announced that it is planning to construct an AI-ready data center outside Helsinki, with a total investment of around $2 billion with construction expecting to be started in 2027.

The cloud market in Finland is expected to continue experiencing significant growth in the forecast period. Major global cloud providers such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google, and Oracle Cloud have provided cloud on ramp services. Additionally, Google has one cloud regions and Microsoft is planning cloud regions in Helsinki, Finland.

The Finland data center market has the presence of several major IT infrastructure vendors including, Arista Networks, Atos, Cisco, Dell Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Huawei Technologies, NVIDIA and others.

The Finland center market has the presence of global as well as local data center construction contractor & sub-contractors, such as AFRY, Bravida, Caverion,, Fluor Corporation, Haskoning, Kirby Group Engineering, Mercury, Olla Architecture, Ramboll, Sundstrom, Sweco, among others.

WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?

Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and Finland colocation market revenue.

An assessment of the data center investment in Finland by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

Data center investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country.

A detailed study of the existing Finland data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the Finland data center market size during the forecast period.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Finland Facilities Covered (Existing): 24 Facilities Identified (Upcoming):28 Coverage: 10+ Locations Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area) Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data center colocation market in Finland Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2022-2031) Retail & Wholesale Colocation Revenue (2022-2031) Retail & Wholesale Colocation Pricing

Finland data center landscape market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.

A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspect of the market.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

How much MW of power capacity will be added across Finland during 2026-2031?

What factors are driving the Finland data center market?

How big is the Finland data center market?

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 114 Forecast Period 2025 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $952 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $5800 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 35.1% Regions Covered Finland

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

IT Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks

Atos

Cisco

Dell Technologies

Extreme Networks

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Huawei Technologies

IBM

NEC

NVIDIA

Oracle

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

AFRY

Bravida

Caverion

Destia Oy

Fluor Corporation

Granlund Group

Haskoning

Kirby Group Engineering

Mercury

NCC

Olla Architecture

Ramboll

RED Engineering Design

Sundstrom

Sweco

Winthrop Technologies

YIT

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Airedale by Modine

Caterpillar

Cummins

Delta Electronics

Eaton

HITEC Power Protection

Legrand

Rittal

Schneider Electric

STULZ

Trane

Vertiv

Data Center Investors

atNorth

Borealis Data Center

Elisa

Equinix

Google

Telia Finland

Verne

New Entrants

Arcem

Asp Data Center

Bitzero Holdings

Compute Nordic

DayOne

Edgnex Data Centres By DAMAC

Meta

Microsoft

Polarnode

Prime Data Centers

Pure Data Centres Group

QTS Data Centers

Scale42

STORESPEED

EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS

Existing Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity) Helsinki Other Cities

List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity) Helsinki Other Cities



MARKET SEGMENTATION

IT Infrastructure

Servers

Storage Systems

Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches & Switchgears

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Rack Cabinets

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units

Chiller Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers

Other Cooling Units

General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Engineering & Building Design

Fire Detection & Suppression Systems

Physical Security

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

Geography

Helsinki

Other Cities

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y0cuyg

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