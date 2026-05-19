Construction contract (Kotka Health Centre)

AS Nordecon group company Embach Ehitus OÜ and P102B OÜ entered into a contract for the performance of reconstruction and extension works of Kotka Health Centre at Kotka 12, Tallinn. The total cost of the contract is 4.4 million euros excluding VAT, and the works will be completed in June 2027.

Nordecon (www.nordecon.com) is a group of construction companies whose core business is construction project management and general contracting in the buildings and infrastructures segment. Geographically the Group operates in Estonia, Ukraine and Sweden. The parent of the Group is Nordecon AS, a company registered and located in Tallinn, Estonia. The consolidated revenue of the Group in 2025 was 208 million euros. Currently Nordecon Group employs 450 people. Since 18 May 2006 the company's shares have been quoted in the main list of the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.

Andri Hõbemägi

Nordecon AS

Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +372 6272 022

E-mail: andri.hobemagi@nordecon.com

www.nordecon.com