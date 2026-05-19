Mohamed Mohamud, CEO and Founder of QuickBuzz, Confirmed as VIP Speaker at the 32nd Global Family Investment Summit, hosted by Anthony Ritossa in Lake Como, Italy

Lake Como, Italy, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mohamed Mohamud, CEO and Founder of QuickBuzz, has been confirmed as a VIP speaker at the prestigious 32nd Global Family Investment Summit, hosted by renowned entrepreneur and investor Anthony Ritossa in the iconic destination of Lake Como, Italy on June 23-25, 2026.

The exclusive closed-door summit will convene royal families, global investors, family offices, and high-net-worth individuals from around the world to engage in meaningful dialogue surrounding the future of global investments, innovation, sustainability, family governance, and wealth preservation.

Recognized as one of the world’s premier gatherings for influential financial leaders and visionary entrepreneurs, the summit provides a unique platform for collaboration, strategic partnerships, and transformative discussions shaping the future of business and investment.

“I am incredibly honoured to participate as a VIP speaker at the 32nd Global Family Investment Summit,” said Mr. Mohamud. “This summit represents far more than a traditional investment conference — it is a powerful global platform where leaders come together to exchange ideas, foster meaningful relationships, and explore innovative opportunities that create lasting impact.”

Mr. Mohamud also expressed his appreciation to Anthony Ritossa for his continued leadership in bringing together some of the world’s most influential investors, entrepreneurs, and changemakers.

“Anthony Ritossa’s vision and dedication to fostering international collaboration is truly inspiring,” Mr. Mohamud added. “It is a privilege to contribute to this remarkable gathering and engage alongside distinguished leaders committed to driving innovation, sustainable growth, and positive global change.”

The summit will feature high-level panels, strategic discussions, and exclusive networking opportunities focused on key topics including sustainable investments, emerging technologies, family office leadership, intergenerational wealth strategies, and the future of global business.

As CEO and Founder of QuickBuzz, an innovative instant messaging platform focused on fast, seamless, and modern communication, Mr.Mohamud continues to champion digital connectivity and technology-driven solutions that empower businesses and communities worldwide.

As preparations continue for the highly anticipated summit, Mr. Mohamud looks forward to connecting with fellow attendees and contributing to conversations that inspire collaboration, innovation, and long-term impact across industries and generations.

For more information about the Global Family Investment Summit, visit https://www.gfois.com/ .

About QuickBuzz

QuickBuzz is a secure, privacy-first messaging platform designed to eliminate user privacy issues caused by mainstream apps that collect and store sensitive data. Developed by Founder/CEO Mohamed Mohamud, the solution achieves this by eliminating metadata storage, employing advanced end-to-end (E2E) encryption, and offering non-persistent identity where messages are wiped after reading. The company operates on a Privacy as a Service (PAAS) business model, focusing on user seats rather than data exploitation, and aims to serve professionals. The platform also features ephemeral user controls, such as customizable message retention and 'kill-switch' commands. Visit quickbuzz.tech.

About the Global Family Investment Summit