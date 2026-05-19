Athlon Family Office Proudly Hosts the 2nd Annual Elite Family Office Sports Summit in Boca Raton, Florida

Boca Raton, FL, USA, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athlon Family Office is proud to host the 2nd Annual Elite Family Office Sports Summit on June 23-25, bringing together an extraordinary network of professional athletes, family offices, private equity and venture capital leaders, sports investors, and influential dealmakers for two days of high-level conversations, strategic networking, and exclusive investment collaboration in the rapidly evolving sports ecosystem.
Hosted in beautiful Boca Raton, the summit will feature some of the most respected names in professional sports ownership, sports finance, media, technology, and athlete-led investing. Attendees will gain firsthand insight from entrepreneurs who successfully transitioned into ownership of professional sports franchises and investment platforms shaping the future of the industry.
Source: De Anna Guerreiro, CEO, Athlon Family Office, center with right Greg Joseph, Pro NFL Player and Jake Bargus, Former Pro NFL Player at the 2025 Elite Family Office Sports Summit
The event is designed to foster meaningful relationships and facilitate off-market investment opportunities across sports teams, sports technology, media, NIL platforms, athlete ventures, and emerging growth sectors connected to professional sports and access to the growing sport asset class.
Day 2 VIP Special Session
An exclusive VIP session on June 24th will provide curated private meetings, elite networking opportunities, and collaborative discussions focused on:
- Off-market sports investment deals
- Emerging sports technology innovations
- Athlete-led investment strategies
- Family office and institutional capital partnerships
- Venture opportunities within the global sports economy
Attendees will also hear from former professional athletes who have successfully transitioned into entrepreneurship, ownership, and private investing.
Source: Chip Paucek left of De Anna Guerreiro, CEO, Athlon Family Office, center with former pro athletes, Bronson Kaufusi, Jermon Bushrod, James Anderson, Greg Joseph, Brad Jones, Micheal Carter Willliams, Whitney Mercilus, Malcolm Lemmons, Parker Graham, Mark Ingram II, Kenny Anunike, C.J. Sapong, and Brandon Miller. Attendees at the 2025 Elite Family Office Sports Summit
June 2026 Sponsors
The Elite Family Office Sports Summit proudly recognizes its distinguished sponsors and partners:
- Clifford Chance — Diamond Sponsor & Keynote Sponsor
- Sidley’s Entertainment, Sports and Media
- Radcliffe Capital Management- Silver Sponsor
- True Capital Management
- Cresset Sports & Entertainment
- Seventy-Six Capital
- Magnolia Hill Partners
- Sharp Alpha Advisors
- USA Sports Group
- JAMS Sport Ventures
- Trellus
- Sheltair Aviation - Silver Sponsor
- Oralucent - Silver Sponsor
- NIL Innovations — Silver Sponsor
- Ordr — Silver Sponsor
- Fathead - Silver Sponsor
- Pro Athlete Community - Silver Sponsor
Registration & Event Information
To request an invitation, register, or learn more about the Elite Family Office Sports Summit, visit: Elite Family Office Sports Summit Registration
About the Summit
The Elite Family Office Sports Summit is a premier invitation-only gathering focused on connecting family offices, institutional investors, professional athletes, sports executives, and emerging sports technology innovators. The summit serves as a platform for relationship-building, strategic investment opportunities, and thought leadership at the intersection of sports, finance, media, and technology.
For speaking opportunities, sponsorship information, or VIP attendance inquiries, attendees are encouraged to contact the summit organizers directly.
About Athlon Family Office
Athlon Family Office is a multi-family office and investment platform built to serve professional athletes, entertainers, and select family offices with tailored access to institutional-quality investment opportunities, financial education, and long-term legacy planning.Investing into pro sport franchises (NFL/NBA/MLB/NHL) and all things sports.
Founded by a team of entrepreneurs, alternative investment professionals, and former athletes, Athlon was created to address the unique challenges that high-performance individuals face when transitioning from earned income in sports or entertainment into sustainable, long-term wealth creation. The firm operates with a “for athletes, by athletes” philosophy, combining real-world experience with institutional investment expertise.