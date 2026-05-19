Athlon Family Office Proudly Hosts the 2nd Annual Elite Family Office Sports Summit in Boca Raton, Florida

Boca Raton, FL, USA, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athlon Family Office is proud to host the 2nd Annual Elite Family Office Sports Summit on June 23-25, bringing together an extraordinary network of professional athletes, family offices, private equity and venture capital leaders, sports investors, and influential dealmakers for two days of high-level conversations, strategic networking, and exclusive investment collaboration in the rapidly evolving sports ecosystem.

Hosted in beautiful Boca Raton, the summit will feature some of the most respected names in professional sports ownership, sports finance, media, technology, and athlete-led investing. Attendees will gain firsthand insight from entrepreneurs who successfully transitioned into ownership of professional sports franchises and investment platforms shaping the future of the industry.

Source: De Anna Guerreiro, CEO, Athlon Family Office, center with right Greg Joseph, Pro NFL Player and Jake Bargus, Former Pro NFL Player at the 2025 Elite Family Office Sports Summit

The event is designed to foster meaningful relationships and facilitate off-market investment opportunities across sports teams, sports technology, media, NIL platforms, athlete ventures, and emerging growth sectors connected to professional sports and access to the growing sport asset class.

Day 2 VIP Special Session

An exclusive VIP session on June 24th will provide curated private meetings, elite networking opportunities, and collaborative discussions focused on:

Off-market sports investment deals

Emerging sports technology innovations

Athlete-led investment strategies

Family office and institutional capital partnerships

Venture opportunities within the global sports economy

Attendees will also hear from former professional athletes who have successfully transitioned into entrepreneurship, ownership, and private investing.





Source: Chip Paucek left of De Anna Guerreiro, CEO, Athlon Family Office, center with former pro athletes, Bronson Kaufusi, Jermon Bushrod, James Anderson, Greg Joseph, Brad Jones, Micheal Carter Willliams, Whitney Mercilus, Malcolm Lemmons, Parker Graham, Mark Ingram II, Kenny Anunike, C.J. Sapong, and Brandon Miller. Attendees at the 2025 Elite Family Office Sports Summit

June 2026 Sponsors

The Elite Family Office Sports Summit proudly recognizes its distinguished sponsors and partners:

Clifford Chance — Diamond Sponsor & Keynote Sponsor

Sidley’s Entertainment, Sports and Media

Radcliffe Capital Management- Silver Sponsor

True Capital Management

Cresset Sports & Entertainment

Seventy-Six Capital

Magnolia Hill Partners

Sharp Alpha Advisors

USA Sports Group

JAMS Sport Ventures

Trellus

Sheltair Aviation - Silver Sponsor

Oralucent - Silver Sponsor

NIL Innovations — Silver Sponsor

Ordr — Silver Sponsor

Fathead - Silver Sponsor

Pro Athlete Community - Silver Sponsor

Registration & Event Information

To request an invitation, register, or learn more about the Elite Family Office Sports Summit, visit: Elite Family Office Sports Summit Registration

About the Summit

The Elite Family Office Sports Summit is a premier invitation-only gathering focused on connecting family offices, institutional investors, professional athletes, sports executives, and emerging sports technology innovators. The summit serves as a platform for relationship-building, strategic investment opportunities, and thought leadership at the intersection of sports, finance, media, and technology.

For speaking opportunities, sponsorship information, or VIP attendance inquiries, attendees are encouraged to contact the summit organizers directly.

About Athlon Family Office

Athlon Family Office is a multi-family office and investment platform built to serve professional athletes, entertainers, and select family offices with tailored access to institutional-quality investment opportunities, financial education, and long-term legacy planning.Investing into pro sport franchises (NFL/NBA/MLB/NHL) and all things sports.

Founded by a team of entrepreneurs, alternative investment professionals, and former athletes, Athlon was created to address the unique challenges that high-performance individuals face when transitioning from earned income in sports or entertainment into sustainable, long-term wealth creation. The firm operates with a “for athletes, by athletes” philosophy, combining real-world experience with institutional investment expertise.



