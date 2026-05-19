Hyster XTLG forklifts: Lithium-ion battery power on battle-tested ICE chassis

GREENVILLE, N.C., May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hyster announces the launch of the XTLG integrated lithium-ion forklift series in the Americas. The XTLG series is built on an established internal combustion engine (ICE) chassis and comes in three product ranges with lifting capacities from 4,000 to 15,500 pounds: J40-70XTLG, J80-110XTLG and J110-155XTLG. For operations accustomed to ICE power for rugged outdoor performance on a light- to medium-duty schedule, the trucks offer electric alternatives that provide greater efficiency at a strong value. The XTLG series uses approximately 75% less energy than a comparable diesel model according to VDI cycle testing, all while providing the ICE-like performance operations need to move heavy-duty loads like lumber, bricks and metals.

Construction on a proven ICE chassis enables high ground clearance to handle uneven surfaces and parts sharing with ICE forklifts users may already have in their fleet. Replacing an internal combustion engine with a lithium-ion battery and permanent magnet motor system helps reduce service time and cost, reducing the number of moving parts and avoiding service items like oil changes, spark plugs, filters or belts. A wide view through the mast, an available weatherproof cabin and large tires enable the XTLG to handle the demands of both indoor and outdoor applications, including industrial warehouses and expansive outdoor storage yards.

“There’s a growing market segment that is eager to electrify but has held back due to acquisition cost and the ability of electric power to match their performance requirements and duty cycle,” said Robert Lally, Product Manager, Hyster. “The XTLG forklift series addresses those challenges and makes electrification an accessible, practical option, with lithium-ion power on a trusted Hyster platform that stands up to operational demands and keeps operating costs in check.”

The XTLG trucks are powered by a purpose-built Hyster integrated lithium-ion battery system, which helps mitigate the risk of compatibility issues that can plague third-party lift truck power solutions and enables reliable service and support by local Hyster dealers. That seamless, factory integration enables a unified view of truck and battery data, and targeted alerts about battery status that can affect overall lift truck performance, like low charge or high temperature. The lithium iron phosphate (LFP) chemistry offers high energy density, superior temperature tolerance, consistent power delivery, no maintenance requirements, long lifespan and fast, flexible charging. Operators can simply plug the charging cable into the easy-access port – no need to open the forklift’s hood or take other steps to charge – and built-in interlock sensors prevent operators from moving the truck while connected to the charger.

Earlier this year, the XTLG series forklifts won recognition from the 2026 SEAL Business Sustainability Awards. The Hyster integrated lithium-ion forklift was honored in the Sustainable Product Award category, alongside fast-growing innovators and global infrastructure and industrial leaders. In other regions, these trucks are known as the J2.0-3.5 XTLG, J4.0-5.0XTLG and J5.0-7.0XTLG.

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ABOUT HYSTER

Hyster is a leading worldwide provider of Hyster® forklift truck and container handling solutions for the toughest, most intense industries on earth. The company designs and manufactures an industry leading, comprehensive range of material handling equipment, meeting the unique demands of everything from fast-paced industrial warehouses and manufacturing facilities to the most demanding, heavy-duty applications like ports and terminals. Backed by a dedicated, global dealer network and nearly a century of material handling experience, Hyster is the trusted resource customers can count on for technology tough enough for their worksites and proven solutions that keep critical operations moving.

Hyster Company is a division of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Hyster-Yale, Inc. (NYSE:HY) which is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio and operates globally.

©2026 Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc., all rights reserved. Hyster is a trademark of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.

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