CallCow Publishes Developer Guide for Adding AI Voice Agent Phone Calling to OpenClaw

Toronto, ON, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CallCow, an AI phone answering service and AI receptionist platform for small businesses, today published a developer guide and released a community-built OpenClaw skill that enables AI agents to make phone calls using a single natural language prompt. The skill is available immediately at docs.callcow.ai/agent-calling.

CallCow AI voice agent phone calling — OpenClaw agent-call skill

The agent-call skill replaces the telephony setup that has kept most AI agents limited to text channels. Instead of configuring carrier credentials, standing up webhook servers, and writing conversation state logic, developers describe what the call should do in plain language:

"Book a dinner reservation for Friday at 7pm, party of 2, under Josh"

CallCow's Prompt-to-Call API generates the call workflow, executes the call using natural-sounding AI speech powered by GPT 5.4, and returns structured results — transcript, summary, and any collected data — to a callback URL. The API enables any AI voice agent to initiate real phone calls without telephony infrastructure. AI speech is included with no additional API keys or provider accounts required.

Installation requires one command:

npx skills add https://github.com/yiminghan/callcow-skills --skill agent-call

OpenClaw, the open-source AI agent framework with over 360,000 GitHub stars (source: github.com/openclaw/openclaw) and 13,700+ community skills on ClawHub, covers messaging, calendar management, code execution, and automation. Phone calling has remained a gap. The built-in @openclaw/voice-call plugin requires carrier-level configuration including Twilio or Telnyx credentials, public webhook endpoints, streaming setup, and manual conversation routing.

"Most developers building AI agents don't want to learn telephony," said YiMeng Han, founder of CallCow. "They want to say 'call this restaurant and book a table' and have it work. That's what this does. One prompt, one API call, done. The restaurant gets a real phone call with natural conversation, and the agent gets the result back."

The developer guide covers prompt writing, callback handling, call status tracking, and idempotency for safe retries. The API supports 60 requests per minute per organization and handles call statuses including completed, no-answer, busy, and voicemail. The AI identifies itself as AI at the start of every call.

The CallCow OpenClaw skill handles inbound and outbound calls for businesses, with integrations for Google Calendar, Outlook, Calendly, Cal.com, HubSpot, Make.com, and Monday.com. The Pro plan starts at $29.99 per month with a 7-day free trial.

Prompt-to-call API workflow — describe the call, API executes, AI speaks, results return

About CallCow

CallCow provides AI-powered phone answering and AI receptionist services for small businesses. The platform handles inbound and outbound calls including appointment booking, lead capture, and customer inquiries, with integrations for Google Calendar, Outlook, Calendly, Cal.com, HubSpot, Make.com, and Monday.com. CallCow was founded in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Learn more at callcow.ai.

Press Inquiries

YiMing Han

yiming [at] callcow.ai

416-732-0702

https://callcow.ai/