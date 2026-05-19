IMA Introduces Micro-credentials to Help Finance Professionals Build Practical, Future-Ready Skills

MONTVALE, N.J., May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IMA® (Institute of Management Accountants) announces the availability of its micro-credential offerings, a series of specialized programs designed to help finance teams and professionals build practical, career-ready skills for a rapidly changing business environment.

As geopolitical uncertainty, economic volatility, and rapid technological acceleration reshape the business environment, finance professionals are being asked to do more than report on what already happened. They are increasingly expected to deliver sharper analysis, stronger insights, and strategic judgment that organizations need to navigate uncertainty. IMA’s micro-credentials respond to that need with focused learning pathways that help professionals build high-demand skills they can apply in real time. They also give employers a scalable way to strengthen talent across their organizations and support more consistent capability development across teams.

“Finance professionals are being measured against a new standard—one that requires them to turn data into insight, and insight into action,” said Michael DePrisco, the President and CEO of IMA. “Our research continues to show that AI-readiness in finance isn’t just about technology. It’s about judgment, process, and human competencies that drive better decisions. These micro-credentials are designed to help professionals build those skills in ways they can apply immediately in their work.”

IMA’s micro-credential portfolio is designed to complement broader professional development and certification pathways by offering targeted instruction in areas including AI readiness, data literacy, AI use cases in forecasting, FP&A, audit, financial modeling and visualization, ethical considerations, and business decision support.

IMA’s AI in Finance Micro-credential, for instance, is a self-paced online program that helps accounting and finance teams understand and apply AI in real-world finance functions. The program consists of 15-20 hours of training and a final assessment, earning learners up to 20 NASBA credits and seven digital badges that indicate the holder’s proficiency in skills. While the programs are geared toward finance teams, their value extends across industries where stronger data fluency, AI literacy, and decision-making skills are becoming essential.

“I knew that because it was specific to finance, I was going to get real value out of it,” said Craig Heller, the Cost Accounting Manager at Janus International. “The use cases were especially helpful once I built that foundation. After completing the credential, I’ve been able to automate data-cleanup workflows that used to take me 15 to 20 minutes per report and cut that down to about five minutes. More importantly, I now feel much more confident evaluating AI outputs and applying these tools to forecasting, variance analysis, and other day-to-day finance work.”

Building on its AI in Finance pathway, IMA will expand its portfolio in early June with its Advanced Data Analytics for Financial Decision-Making Micro-credential —recognizing that effective AI adoption depends on strong data foundations, analytical rigor, and the ability to turn insights into action. Badges will include Data Storytelling and Visualization Foundations, Visualization and Design with Automation, Enterprise Business Intelligence and Data Modeling, Predictive Analytics and Forecasting, Turning Analytics Into Business Recommendations, and Advanced Financial Modeling.

IMA plans to further expand its micro-credential portfolio later this year with new pathways focused on Strategic Planning, Performance, and Leadership, as well as Cybersecurity, Controls, and Risk Management, reflecting the evolving competencies finance professionals need to lead in increasingly complex business environments.

Together, these offerings reflect IMA’s broader commitment to helping finance professionals move beyond traditional reporting and transactional work into more strategic, analytical, and advisory roles—equipping them with the skills needed to remain relevant, create value, and lead what comes next.

For more information about IMA’s micro-credential offerings, visit https://www.imaglobal.org/pages/ai-micro.

About IMA® (Institute of Management Accountants)

IMA® is one of the largest and most respected associations focused exclusively on advancing the management accounting profession. Globally, IMA supports the profession through research, the CMA® (Certified Management Accountant), CSCA® (Certified in Strategy and Competitive Analysis), and FMAA™ (Financial and Managerial Accounting Associate) certification programs, continuing education, networking, and advocacy of the highest ethical business practices. Twice named Professional Body of the Year by The Accountant/International Accounting Bulletin, IMA has a global network of about 120,000 members in 150 countries and 200+ professional and student chapters. Headquartered in Montvale, N.J., USA, IMA provides localized services through its six global regions: The Americas, China, Europe, Middle East/North Africa, India, and Asia Pacific. For more information about IMA, please visit www.imanet.org.

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