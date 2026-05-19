Important Notice to Long-Term Shareholders of Hercules Capital Inc. (NYSE: HTGC); LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ: LKQ); New Era Energy & Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAI); and Power Solutions International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSIX): Grabar Law Office is Investigating Claims on Your Behalf

PHILADELPHIA, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

HERCULES CAPITAL INC. (NYSE: HTGC) :

WHAT IS HAPPENING? Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Hercules Capital Inc. (NYSE: HTGC). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors of Hercules Capital breached their fiduciary duties owed to the Company.

If you purchased Hercules Capital Inc. (NYSE: HTGC) shares prior to May 1, 2025, and continue to hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/hercules-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You may be able to seek corporate governance reforms, the return of funds back to the Company, and a court-approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever.

WHY? According to a recently filed federal securities fraud class action complaint, Hercules Capital Inc. (NYSE: HTGC), through certain of its officers, made materially false and misleading statements or failed to disclose that: (1) Hercules Capital overstated the due diligence with which it conducted its deal sourcing and/or loan origination process; (2) Hercules Capital overstated the due diligence with which it conducted its portfolio valuation process; (3) Hercules Capital reported misclassified portfolio investments; (4) as a result of the foregoing, Hercules Capital overstated and/or misrepresented its portfolio valuations; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about Hercules Capital's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

WHAT CAN YOU DO NOW? If you purchased Hercules Capital Inc. (NYSE: HTGC) shares prior to May 1, 2025, and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the Company, and a court-approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. For more information, please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/hercules-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085.

$HTGC #HTGC #HerculesCapital

LKQ CORPORATION (NASDAQ: LKQ):

WHAT IS HAPPENING? Grabar Law Office is investigating potential claims on behalf of investors of LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ: LKQ). The investigation concerns whether certain officers of the company have breached their fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ: LKQ) shares prior to February 27, 2023, and still hold shares today, you should visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/lkq-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the Company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost you whatsoever.

WHY? A recently filed federal securities class action alleges that LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ: LKQ), through certain of its senior executives, misled investors regarding the performance and risks associated with its $2.1 billion acquisition of Uni-Select, including the FinishMaster business. According to the securities fraud complaint, LKQ Corporation, through certain of its officers, made materially false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (1) FinishMaster was losing major customers even before the acquisition closed; (2) the business was unable to maintain market share amid increasing competition; (3) integration efforts were not producing the expected revenue or margin benefits; and (4) competitive pricing pressure was eroding profitability. As a result, it is alleged that LKQ’s reported financial strength and growth prospects were materially overstated. Investors only began to learn the truth through a series of disclosures between April 2024 and July 2025, when LKQ cut financial guidance multiple times; reported missed revenue and margin targets; admitted that FinishMaster had been losing customers since before the acquisition; and disclosed ongoing market share losses due to competitive pricing pressure.

WHAT CAN YOU DO NOW? If you have held LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ: LKQ) shares since prior to February 27, 2023, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the Company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost you whatsoever. Visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/lkq-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085 to learn more. $LKQ #LKQ #LKQCorporation

NEW ERA ENERGY & DIGITAL, INC. (NASDAQ: NUAI):

WHAT IS HAPPENING? Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of New Era Energy & Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAI). The investigation concerns whether New Era and certain of its officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties owed to the Company.

If you purchased New Era Energy & Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAI) shares on or near the Company’s November 6, 2024 IPO, and still hold shares today, please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/newera-shareholder-investigation-2/ contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You may be able to seek corporate governance reforms, the return of funds back to the Company, and a court-approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever.

WHY? According to a recently filed federal securities fraud class action complaint, New Era (NASDAQ: NUAI) and certain of its officers allegedly made false and misleading statements concerning the Company’s Texas Critical Data Centers project, permitting progress, environmental liabilities, and related-party oil and gas transactions. The complaint alleges that New Era overstated its progress in obtaining regulatory permits and advancing its purported flagship Texas Critical Data Centers project, while publicly touting “tangible progress across all fronts including engineering, permitting, regulatory filings, and land expansion.” According to the complaint, the Company also represented to investors that it was making substantial progress toward a large-scale AI and high-performance computing data center campus in West Texas.

On December 12, 2025, however, Fuzzy Panda Research published a report alleging that New Era’s AI pivot was largely a “fantasy,” and that despite Company representations regarding permitting progress, “no applications have even been submitted” for required construction and environmental permits. The same report further alleged that a substantial number of New Era’s gas wells had been acquired from bankrupt entities tied to Company insiders and accused management of engaging in financial practices designed to enrich insiders while avoiding environmental cleanup obligations. On this news, New Era stock fell approximately 6.9% on December 12, 2025.

Then, on December 29, 2025, reports emerged that the New Mexico Attorney General had filed suit against New Era, its subsidiary Solis Partners, LLC, and Company CEO Everett Willard Gray II, alleging a “fraudulent oil-and-gas scheme” involving self-dealing transactions, shell entities, and strategic bankruptcies designed to evade plugging and remediation obligations for inactive wells. According to the complaint, the alleged scheme involved transferring wells among affiliated entities while leaving environmental liabilities behind in bankruptcy proceedings. On this news, New Era stock fell an additional 41%, closing at $2.69 per share on December 29, 2025.

WHAT CAN YOU DO NOW? If you purchased or otherwise acquired New Era Energy & Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAI) shares prior to November 6, 2024, and continue to hold shares today, you may have standing to seek corporate governance reforms, the return of funds back to the Company, and a court-approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/newera-shareholder-investigation-2/, email Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call us at 267-507-6085.

#NewEraEnergy #NUAI $NUAI

POWER SOLUTIONS INTERNATIONAL, INC. (NASDAQ: PSIX):

WHAT IS HAPPENING? Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Power Solutions International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSIX). The investigation concerns whether Power Solutions and certain of its executives breached their fiduciary duties.

If you purchased Power Solutions International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSIX) shares prior to May 8, 2025, please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/psix-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the Company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost you whatsoever.

WHY? According to a recently filed federal securities fraud class action complaint, Power Solutions (NASDAQ: PSIX); through certain of its officers, failed to disclose to investors: (1) the Company overstated its ability to capture sales demand for its power systems solutions, particularly within the data center market; (2) the Company understated the impact of its enhancements to manufacturing capacity to meet demand within the data center market, including the expected costs and the nature of the related “inefficiencies”; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

WHAT CAN YOU DO NOW? If you purchased or otherwise acquired Power Solutions International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSIX) securities prior to May 8, 2025, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the Company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost you whatsoever. Visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/psix-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085 to learn more. #PSIX $PSIX #PowerSolutions

Attorney Advertising Disclaimer

Contact:

Joshua H. Grabar, Esq.

Grabar Law Office

One Liberty Place

1650 Market Street, Suite 3600

Philadelphia, PA 19103

Tel: 267-507-6085

Email: jgrabar@grabarlaw.com