Irving family announces the passing of Robert K. Irving

DIEPPE, New Brunswick, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It is with profound sadness that the family of Robert K. Irving, Co-CEO of J.D. Irving, Limited, mark his passing today in Moncton, New Brunswick, following a courageous battle with cancer. Mr. Irving passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his wife of 39 years, Jill, and their four children, Megan, Meredith, Olivia, and R.J.

We are immensely grateful for his leadership, vision, and unwavering commitment to the values, as well as to the employees, customers, and the communities we serve. He has been the heart and soul of J.D. Irving Moncton, building and guiding it with passion, resilience, and purpose.

Beyond his roles as a leader and father, he has also been a mentor and trusted friend to many. His impact will be long lasting, and his legacy will continue to shape and inspire this organization for years to come.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a71b892f-1dec-42a4-aaa0-ae16f6276cd9