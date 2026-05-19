Notification of the acquisition of a block of shares

Attached information about Pieno zvaigzdes shareholder's acquisition of a block of shares.
Laimonas Vaškevičius
CFO
+37052461419
Attachments
| Source: Pieno Zvaigzdes Pieno Zvaigzdes
Attached information about Pieno zvaigzdes shareholder's acquisition of a block of shares.
Laimonas Vaškevičius
CFO
+37052461419
Attachments
Following the Ordinary Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of AB Pieno Žvaigždės, held on 28 April 2026, the members of the Supervisory Board were elected for a new four-year term as follows:...Read More
On 28 April 2026, the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Pieno Žvaigždės AB decided to allocate the Company’s profit for the year 2025 and to pay out EUR 0.14 dividend per share. Dividends...Read More