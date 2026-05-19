Notification of the acquisition of a block of shares

 | Source: Pieno Zvaigzdes Pieno Zvaigzdes

Attached information about Pieno zvaigzdes shareholder's acquisition of a block of shares.

Laimonas Vaškevičius
CFO
+37052461419

Attachments


Attachments

Pransimas_2026.05.18_EKI Pransimas_2026.05.18_RegK Pransimas_2026.05.18_RK
GlobeNewswire

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