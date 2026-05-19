AIBotics Enters Strategic AI Partnership and Joint Venture with ARYA AI Labs to Advance Next-Generation Deterministic “World Models”

MIAMI, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIBotics, Inc. (OTCID: AIBT) (“AIBotics” or the “Company”), a global operator deploying AI-enabled robotics and intelligent automation solutions through strategic partnerships across international markets, today announced a strategic commercial agreement and joint venture initiative with ARYA AI Labs, PBC ("ARYA"), a Delaware public benefit corporation pioneering deterministic world models for regulated and mission-critical industries.

The partnership provides AIBotics with access to ARYAs proprietary deterministic world model platform, enabling the Company to integrate next-generation AI capabilities into its robotics, software and immersive technology initiatives. The agreement also establishes the framework for a joint venture focused on developing and commercializing global consumer applications that combine ARYAs Deterministic AI Engine with AIBotics' growing robotics and AI ecosystem and NovaCore Labs' immersive technology platform.

The relationship comprises three components: a five-year platform subscription giving AIBotics access to the ARYA platform, a binding intent to form a 50/50 joint venture between ARYA and AIBotics targeting global business-to-consumer applications, and an investor side letter granting EHAVE participation rights in Arya's future financings.

ARYAs technology represents a new class of artificial intelligence the company calls Paradigm III: deterministic world models that reason from first principles and are architecturally incapable of hallucination. Where generative world models probabilistically predict the next likely state, ARYA's platform is built from millions of glass-box "nano models" enforced by a non-bypassable physics-constraint layer, producing identical outputs for identical inputs and providing full auditability. The platform is currently deployed in aerospace, biotech, and energy applications where probabilistic AI is incompatible with regulatory and safety requirements. The same architectural properties — determinism, auditability, and real-time physical-world simulation — make it a powerful foundation for robotics, immersive environments, and consumer applications that require trustworthy execution in the real world.

“This is a transformative step forward for AIBotics,” said Ben Kaplan, Chief Executive Officer of AIBotics. “We are gaining access to technology that reflects where artificial intelligence is heading — probabilistic chatbots and into deterministic, physically grounded intelligence that can model, simulate and operate in the real world. This positions AIBotics at the forefront of the next wave of AI.”

"Partnering with AIBotics and EHAVE moves Paradigm III from regulated enterprise into consumer scale for the first time," said Seth Dobrin, PhD, CEO and Co-founder of ARYA AI Labs. "AIBotics brings the robotics platform, immersive technology, and global distribution we need to bring deterministic world models — AI that simulates the physical world without hallucinating it — into millions of consumer interactions. Combined with the recurring software relationship at the core of the deal, this is exactly how Paradigm III scales."

Through the collaboration, AIBotics intends to integrate ARYA’s platform across multiple high-value verticals, including robotics, industrial automation, immersive environments and geospatial intelligence. The combined technology stack is designed to enable real-time modeling of complex systems, allowing for optimization, prediction and automation at a level not previously achievable with conventional AI approaches.

The joint venture will focus on developing next-generation applications spanning government, enterprise and consumer markets, including advanced training systems, digital twin environments, smart infrastructure platforms and immersive AI-driven experiences.

By combining physics-based simulation with artificial intelligence and extended reality technologies, the partnership is expected to unlock new capabilities in areas such as infrastructure planning, manufacturing optimization, robotics deployment and public safety systems.

AIBotics intends to deploy ARYA’s technology in real-world environments to accelerate the transition from simulation to commercialization. The platform enables “living digital twins,” dynamic models that replicate physical systems and continuously learn from real-world data, allowing for rapid iteration, optimization and deployment across industries.

This approach is expected to significantly reduce development timelines, improve system performance and create scalable, revenue-generating use cases across multiple sectors. Early applications are anticipated to focus on complex physical systems where traditional modeling approaches have been limited, including robotics, manufacturing and infrastructure.

As part of the broader agreement, AIBotics and ARYA intend to form a jointly owned entity to develop and commercialize business-to-consumer applications leveraging the combined technology platform. The joint venture is expected to operate globally, targeting high-growth markets across North America, Europe, Asia and emerging regions.

For ARYA, the partnership opens three distinct and complementary revenue streams that compound across the term. The subscription component delivers contractually committed software revenue from a publicly traded customer over a five-year horizon — anchoring an existing flagship reference into a long-duration recurring relationship metered against ARYA's standard usage formula. The planned joint venture creates a second revenue layer with materially different economics: where regulated industries operate on long sales cycles and certified procurement paths, the B2C JV opens global consumer markets where ARYA does not currently compete, with profits and losses intended to be shared 50/50 between the parties and the JV structured to be self-funding from operations following initial contributions.

The third stream is downstream platform expansion across the broader AIBotics and EHAVE portfolio. Under the partnership framework, ARYA retains the right to license its platform to AIBotics, EHAVE and their affiliates outside the scope of the joint venture. Each adjacent operating entity — AIBotics' robotics deployments, EHAVE's existing AI ecosystem, and NovaCore Labs' government contracts — represents a qualified expansion opportunity that flows through ARYA's standard subscription model. One signed partnership thus converts into a multi-vector revenue relationship: recurring SaaS subscription, profit share from a new consumer category, and platform licensing across a portfolio of operating businesses.

The global race to develop advanced AI systems is accelerating, with increasing focus on technologies capable of bridging the gap between digital intelligence and physical-world execution. AIBotics believes deterministic world models represents a foundational shift in how machines understand and interact with reality — particularly in the regulated and mission-critical environments where probabilistic AI cannot operate.

“This is not incremental innovation — it is a new architecture for artificial intelligence,” Kaplan said. “Our objective is to integrate this capability into real-world applications, scale it globally and position AIBotics as a platform participant in one of the most important technology transitions of our time.”

About AIBotics

AIBotics, Inc. is a global operator deploying AI-enabled robotics and intelligent automation solutions through strategic partnerships across international markets. The Company focuses on real-world execution by introducing proven robotics systems into commercial environments where demand is accelerating and competition from large-scale developers remains limited.

AIBotics intends to identify, implement, and expand solutions that automate everyday business operations in hospitality, healthcare, commercial real estate, and public infrastructure.

Through a scalable, partnership-driven model, AIBotics is building a global robotics deployment platform, expanding across high-growth, often underserved markets and establishing a repeatable framework for international scale.

AIBotics is not building robots; it is putting them to work.

For more information on AIBotics, visit www.aibotics.ai

About ARYA AI Labs

ARYA AI Labs, Inc. is a Delaware public benefit corporation building deterministic world models — what the company calls Paradigm III, the third major paradigm in artificial intelligence after symbolic systems and generative models. Founded by Seth Dobrin, PhD, the world's first Chief AI Officer at a Fortune 50 enterprise, and Lukasz Chmiel, formerly of the European Space Agency and CERN, ARYA's platform comprises millions of physics-constrained nano models that simulate complex real-world systems deterministically and auditably, with zero hallucination. ARYA serves regulated industries where probabilistic AI is incompatible with regulatory, safety, and audit requirements, including aerospace and defense, biotech and pharma, and energy and critical infrastructure. Learn more at aryalabs.io.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Such statements may be preceded by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions, opinions and estimates of management and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements: (i) the initiation, timing, progress and results of the Company’s research, manufacturing and other development efforts; (ii) the Company’s ability to advance its products to successfully complete development and commercialization; (iii) the manufacturing, development, commercialization, and market acceptance of the Company’s products; (iv) the lack of sufficient funding to finance the product development and business operations; (v) competitive companies and technologies within the Company’s industry and introduction of competing products; (vi) the Company’s ability to establish and maintain corporate collaborations; (vii) loss of key management personnel; (viii) the scope of protection the Company is able to establish and maintain for intellectual property rights covering its products and its ability to operate its business without infringing the intellectual property rights of others; (ix) potential failure to comply with applicable health information privacy and security laws and other state and federal privacy and security laws; and (x) the difficulty of predicting actions of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and its regulations. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release. Additional risks specific to this partnership include those related to the negotiation and execution of definitive agreements for the contemplated joint venture, regulatory and securities law considerations applicable to the share-based consideration structure under the Master Services Agreement, and the parties' ability to integrate their respective technologies and go-to-market capabilities. The Companies do not undertake an obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

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