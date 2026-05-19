Global Virus Network Experts Urge Rapid Regional Action as Bundibugyo Ebola Outbreak Raises Cross-Border Concerns

TAMPA, Fla., May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Virus Network (GVN) calls for greater global financial, logistical and research support for the local response to the rare Bundibugyo Ebola virus outbreak in Africa. The spread of this virus, largely undetected, in the Ituri Province of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) was declared a global public health emergency by the World Health Organization as it underscores the continued global threat posed by viral outbreaks. As there are no readily available diagnostics, treatments or vaccines for this virus, mitigating this potential global threat requires concerted public health intervention to stop the further spread of the virus beyond central Africa.

The GVN comprises eminent virologists from more than 90 Centers of Excellence and Affiliates in over 40 countries, dedicated to advancing research, collaboration, and pandemic preparedness, with a focus on new viral threats.

According to the latest reports from the Africa CDC as of Monday, May 18, 395 suspected cases, including 106 deaths, have been reported primarily in the Mongwalu, Rwampara, and Bunia health zones. Uganda has reported two cases, including one death, in Kampala. Of particular concern, the identification of confirmed imported cases from the DRC in Uganda underscores the risk of cross-border spread and the urgency of coordinated regional action.

Salim S. Abdool Karim, MBChB, PhD, Director of CAPRISA, a GVN Center of Excellence in South Africa, Special Advisor on pandemics to the Director-General of the World Health Organization, and Chair of the Africa CDC Emergency Consultative Group that advises the Africa CDC Director-General on declarations of continental public health emergencies, said “This outbreak is concerning, particularly as the virus spread for weeks before being identified. The high death rate among suspected cases, including medical personnel, highlights the urgency in the outbreak response. Identifying each and every case through rapid diagnostics, surveillance, and coordinated regional action will be essential to containing this outbreak.”

GVN experts note that while Ebola is not transmitted through the air like influenza or SARS-CoV-2, outbreaks can spread rapidly through direct contact with infected bodily fluids, contaminated materials, or unsafe caregiving and burial practices, particularly where healthcare infrastructure is under strain.

“This outbreak is also a reminder that epidemic preparedness cannot focus only on the pathogens we know best,” Prof. Abdool Karim added. “Building a global network of experts ready to deal with any viral threat, like the GVN, is critical for future epidemic responses.”

GVN is engaging experts across its international network, including regional scientific and public health contacts, as the situation evolves. As additional information becomes available, GVN will continue to provide scientific support to the epidemic response, as appropriate.

“The encouraging news is that African public health institutions are responding quickly,” Prof. Abdool Karim said. “Africa CDC, WHO, and national authorities have come together and rapidly mobilized surveillance, laboratory support, and research on treatments and vaccines. This will be critical to containing this outbreak and reducing the risk of spread beyond central Africa.”

Media Contacts:

Nora Samaranayake

nsamaranayake@gvn.org

Global Virus Network