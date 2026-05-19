Active Oversight Launches Quality Management Platform to Public Market After a Decade of Proven Use Across Mission-Critical Infrastructure Projects

LITTLETON, Colo., May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Active Oversight , a quality management software platform incubated and proven within Vertex Innovations , today launched to the public market. The platform is designed to help organizations eliminate rework, enforce inspection standards, and establish defensible, audit-ready proof of work across mission-critical operations.





Unlike quality systems retrofitted from document-control tools or project-management suites, Active Oversight was purpose-built as a quality management platform from firsthand operational experience. Vertex Innovations has used the platform internally for more than a decade across over 10,000 projects spanning telecommunications, data centers, mission-critical infrastructure, on-site construction and manufacturing, modular and prefabricated construction, aviation, and space infrastructure. That decade of real-world refinement is now available to the broader market through Active Oversight as an independent software company.

“Active Oversight is not a field service tool, and it is not a project management tool — it’s a quality management platform,” said Wayne Smith, CEO of Active Oversight and co-founder of Vertex Innovations. “We built it because our customers needed a defensible way to prove quality outcomes on high-stakes installations, not just track tasks or dispatch technicians. After a decade of refinement inside some of the most demanding operating environments in the country, we’re bringing it to organizations that need the same level of assurance.”





The platform’s market entry comes as infrastructure demand, labor constraints, and the rise of off-site manufacturing are exposing the limits of legacy quality systems. Spreadsheets, paper checklists, and document-centric QMS tools built for office workflows can’t keep pace with distributed operations where defects must be identified, documented, and resolved in real time.

“Quality management has historically been a back-office function — binders, audits, and after-the-fact reporting,” Smith said. “That model breaks down the moment you’re operating at the speed and scale modern infrastructure requires. Active Oversight brings quality management into the moment of work, where defects are caught, evidence is captured, and accountability is established before problems compound.”

Active Oversight’s mobile-first architecture replaces disconnected quality systems with a centralized QMS model purpose-built for distributed operations. The platform captures GPS-tagged photos, inspection data, timestamps, checklists, and audit-ready documentation in real time, including in offline environments, and syncs automatically when connectivity is restored.

Key capabilities include:

standardized mobile compliance workflows

offline functionality

real-time quality dashboards

live upload verification

automated closeout documentation





Together, these features make quality outcomes measurable, defensible, and improvable.

Bob Morris, who leads product vision, roadmap strategy, and requirements as the manager of Active Oversight’s development team, said the platform’s category positioning is deliberate.

“Most software in this space is built to manage tasks or dispatch people. Active Oversight is built to manage quality,” he said. “That distinction shapes every design decision — from how we structure inspection workflows to how we surface defect trends. Our customers don’t want another system of record. They want a system of proof.”

To support its public launch, Active Oversight is now accepting pilot applications from organizations ready to evaluate the platform inside their own quality programs. Organizations interested in evaluating Active Oversight are invited to apply for a pilot program at www.activeoversight.io/contact or contact the team directly at info@activeoversight.com.

Media Inquiries:

Jenn McFerron Sloan

jenn@commodditiesinc.com

ABOUT ACTIVE OVERSIGHT

Active Oversight is a quality management software platform purpose-built for organizations operating in complex, distributed, and mission-critical environments. Incubated within Vertex Innovations and refined across more than 10,000 projects over a decade, Active Oversight delivers mobile-first inspection workflows, real-time quality dashboards, and audit-ready documentation that establish verifiable proof of work. The platform serves customers across telecommunications, data centers, modular and prefabricated construction, aviation, and space infrastructure.

ABOUT VERTEX INNOVATIONS

Vertex Innovations delivers infrastructure services, field support, and end-to-end project oversight for telecommunications networks and data-center environments nationwide. Vertex operates with a commitment to its core values: Integrity, Accountability, Commitment, Respect, Performance, and Urgency.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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