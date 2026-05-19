Ireland Data Center Investment Analysis Report 2026: A $4+ Billion Market by 2031 with Opportunities in IT, Electrical, Mechanical Infrastructure, Cooling Systems, General Construction, Tier Standards

Dublin, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ireland Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2026-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Ireland data center market is expected to reach a value of $4.04 billion by 2031 from $2.99 billion in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.17%

This report analyses the Ireland data center market share. It elaborately analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, cooling systems, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.

Ireland has about 35 operational colocation data centers. Most data centers are being developed according to Tier III standards. Dublin is the top data center destination in the country. It continues to be Ireland's leading hub for data center expansion, marked by a concentrated growth in advanced facilities, hyperscale data centers, and dedicated cloud regions. There are around 32 existing and 14+ upcoming data centers in Dublin.

The average cost of developing a data center in Ireland typically ranges between $9 and 10 million per MW, making it more cost competitive than several other mature European markets, including Germany, France, the Netherlands, and the UK. These relatively lower development costs have been key drivers behind the concentration of hyperscale, self built data centers in the country.

Ireland's Commission for Regulation of Utilities (CRU) introduced a revised electricity grid connection policy in response to rapidly rising data center energy consumption and concerns raised by EirGrid regarding system reliability. The framework aims to ensure that the continued growth of the data center sector does not compromise electricity security, infrastructure stability, or Ireland's legally binding climate commitments.

Grange Castle Business Park, located in South Dublin near Clondalkin, is one of Ireland's largest and most significant data center clusters. It constitutes a core part of the wider west Dublin data center corridor and hosts facilities operated by several major global technology, cloud, and digital infrastructure companies. The park accommodates a dense concentration of hyperscale cloud providers and colocation operators, benefiting from shared power, connectivity, and transport infrastructure.

IRELAND DATA CENTER MARKET VENDOR LANDSCAPE

In the current landscape of colocation investors, several established companies play a significant role. Notable players include CyrusOne, Digital Realty, Echelon Data Centres, EdgeConneX, Equinix, JCD Group, K2 STRATEGIC, Keppel Data Centres, Pure Data Centres, among others.

Companies such as GreenScale, Energia Group, and AVAIO Digital Partners are emerging in the country, reflecting a growing demand for data center services and innovative colocation solutions. This dynamic environment is fostering competition and promoting advancements in technology and customer offerings.

The cloud market in Ireland is expected to experience significant growth in the future. Major global cloud providers such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft, Google and others continue to expand their presence.

For instance, In January 2026, Amazon Web Services (AWS) secured planning approval for three new data centers in North Dublin, Ireland. The company stated that the development is not expected to have any significant climate impact. Together, the facilities will have a total combined power capacity of 73 MW.

Despite its challenges, the data center market in Ireland is not stagnant. Major hyperscale operators like Google, Microsoft, and Amazon Web Services continue to maintain large facilities in the country, and existing data centers are expanding within the established limitations. We are witnessing a shift from rapid, unrestricted growth to a more regulated phase, characterized by limited infrastructure.

WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?

Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and Ireland colocation market revenue.

An assessment of the data center investment in Ireland by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

Data center investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country.

A detailed study of the existing Ireland data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the Ireland data center market size during the forecast period.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Ireland Facilities Covered (Existing): 35 Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 23 Coverage: 3+ Locations Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area) Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data center colocation market in Ireland Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2022-2031) Retail & Wholesale Colocation Revenue (2022-2031) Retail & Wholesale Colocation Pricing

Ireland data center landscape market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.

A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the market.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

How much MW of power capacity will be added across Ireland during 2026-2031?

How big is the Ireland data center market?

What factors are driving the Ireland data center market?

Which all cities are included in Ireland center market report?

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 125 Forecast Period 2025 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $2.99 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $4.04 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.1% Regions Covered Ireland



EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS

Existing Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity) Dublin Other Cities

List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity) Dublin Other Cities



VENDOR LANDSCAPE

IT Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks

Atos

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Fujitsu

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Lenovo

NetApp

NVIDIA

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

Arup

Bennett Construction

Bouygues Construction

Collen Construction

Designer Group

Future-tech

H&MV Engineering

Hyphen

ISG

John Sisk & Son

John Spain Associates

Kirby Group Engineering

M+W Group

Mace Group

Mercury

PM Group

TOT Architects

Winthrop Technologies

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Caterpillar

Cummins

Eaton

HITEC Power Protection

Legrand

Rehlko

Rittal

Rolls-Royce

Schneider Electric

Socomec

STULZ

Trane

Vertiv

Data Center Investors

Amazon Web Services

CyrusOne

Digital Realty

Echelon Data Centres

EdgeConneX

Equinix

Google

JCD Group

K2 STRATEGIC

Keppel Data Centres

Meta

Microsoft

Pure Data Centres

Servecentric

New Entrants

Art Data Centres

AVAIO Digital

Energia Group

GreenScale

Vantage Data Centers

REPORT COVERAGE

IT Infrastructure

Server Infrastructure

Storage Infrastructure

Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches & Switchgears

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Rack Cabinets

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC and CRAH Units

Chiller Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers and Dry Coolers

Other Cooling Units

General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & commissioning Services

Building & Engineering Design

Fire Detection & Suppression Systems

Physical Security

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

Geography

Dublin

Other Cities

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h1r1es

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