D’CENT Launches ‘Flare Campaign’ to Unlock Idle XRP for the Global XRP Army



SEOUL, South Korea, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IoTrust, the maker of the D’CENT hardware wallet, announced a new 3-week campaign with the Flare network. This campaign is made to solve the biggest problem for the global XRP Army: having their XRP tokens just sitting in wallets as idle assets.

This is the first big move after announcing the ‘XRP Alliance’ on May 12. The XRP Alliance has started with an initial lineup of global blockchain companies including Flare, Squid Router, Doppler, and Banxa. The goal of this alliance is to expand the Ripple ecosystem and help the XRP Army put their idle assets to work safely. D'CENT plans to continually reveal more partners in the future to grow this ecosystem. Users can check the official details and updates on the XRP Alliance Page .

The campaign helps users connect their assets to the Flare network easily. This allows the XRP Army to maximize their token utility, moving beyond just simple storage. It offers the best way to use XRP without giving up the security of a cold wallet.

The campaign helps users connect their assets to the Flare network safely and easily. This allows the XRP Army to maximize their token utility by depositing their XRP directly into the newly launched 'Monarq XRP Yield Vault (MXRPY)', moving beyond just simple storage. It offers the best way to utilize XRP without giving up the security of a cold wallet.

Usually, using these kinds of crypto deposit services is very difficult. Users often need to buy extra network gas tokens like FLR. However, D’CENT is an official partner of Flare Smart Accounts (FSA), so they completely removed this problem. D’CENT users do not need to buy or use any extra gas tokens. They can deposit their XRP into the Monarq Yield Vault with just a few clicks inside the D’CENT app’s Discovery tab.

Most importantly, D'CENT offers the best conditions for the XRP Army during this campaign from May 19 to June 8. While most other platforms charge an extra platform fee on the vault, D’CENT charges a 0% platform fee. This means users only pay Flare’s standard basic fees, which are automatically taken from their XRP. Also, D'CENT users who join this vault deposit campaign can share a total exclusive reward pool of $40,000 in XRP and FLR tokens.

"We have supported the Ripple community since 2018 with our technology, and we want to help the XRP Army put their idle assets to work safely," said a D’CENT official. "Through our partnership with Flare, we are happy to provide the best and easiest way to deposit and manage XRP in the Monarq Yield Vault with top-tier hardware security."

Meanwhile, IoTrust is a global startup with 1 million users in 220 countries. Its signature product, D’CENT, is widely recognized as the best cold wallet for XRP holders. To learn more about the products and services, visit the official D'CENT Website . In 2025, the company made over $8.5 million in revenue and successfully turned profitable, continuing its strong growth.

Media Contact:

marketing@iotrust.kr

D’CENT Wallet team

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