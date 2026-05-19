Dr. Mitchell Levy Releases Executive Abundance, a New Leadership Framework for CEOs and C-Suite Executives

Cupertino, CA, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Mitchell Levy, Global Credibility Expert and executive coach, today announced the worldwide release of his new book, “Executive Abundance: Leading Through Cycles of Scarcity and Success,” now available in print, Kindle, and audiobook editions through Amazon and major online booksellers. Shortly after launch, the audiobook edition reached the #1 New Release position in Amazon’s Organizational Behavior category. The book introduces a practical leadership framework designed to help CEOs, founders, and C-suite executives strengthen organizational alignment, executive presence, and long-term decision-making in high-pressure business environments.

Leadership today is under pressure—and most leaders don’t realize where they are falling short. In an environment defined by constant change, rising expectations, and increased visibility, executives are expected to make critical decisions quickly while maintaining alignment across teams, boards, and stakeholders. At the same time, many organizations are caught in a constant tension between delivering short-term performance and building long-term value, often sacrificing one for the other without a clear path to achieving both.

In boardrooms and executive meetings, strategies are outlined, initiatives are approved, and communication is delivered with confidence. But behind the scenes, a different reality often unfolds. Messages are interpreted differently across teams, priorities become misaligned, and the intended direction of leadership is diluted as it moves through the organization. The result is not a lack of effort, but a lack of alignment between intention and experience.

This growing gap between what leaders believe they are communicating and how they are perceived is one of the most overlooked challenges in modern leadership. It affects decision-making, slows execution, and erodes trust across stakeholders. Many organizations attempt to solve these issues through additional processes, meetings, or communication layers, but these approaches often add complexity without addressing the root problem.

In his new book, “Executive Abundance: Leading Through Cycles of Scarcity and Success”, Dr. Mitchell Levy challenges traditional leadership thinking and offers a new perspective—one that shifts the focus from what leaders intend to what others experience, and from short-term optimization to sustainable, aligned performance. His work reframes leadership as a function of clarity, credibility, and alignment, rather than authority or output alone.

“Leaders often believe they’re being clear, aligned, and effective,” said Levy. “But what truly matters is how they are experienced by the people they lead, serve, and influence. When there is a disconnect, even strong strategies can fail to deliver results.”

At the center of the book is Executive Abundance™, a structured framework designed to help leaders operate with clarity of thought, consistency of action, and alignment across key stakeholder groups. The framework is built on four interdependent elements—clarity, credibility, consistency, and commitment—which together form a leadership operating system designed to perform under pressure and across cycles of scarcity and success. These principles extend across five critical stakeholder groups: family/self, employees, customers, investors, and community—each of whom interprets leadership through a different lens.

Rather than offering abstract theory, Executive Abundance provides practical tools that leaders can apply immediately. One of its core concepts, the Customer Point of Possibilities (CPoP), enables leaders to distill their message into a clear and actionable statement that guides communication, decision-making, and behavior. By simplifying how leaders articulate their purpose and direction, the framework helps ensure consistency across interactions and reduces the risk of misinterpretation.

The outcome is not incremental improvement, but visible, measurable change that is recognized by stakeholders. Leaders who apply these principles are better equipped to align their teams, communicate with clarity under pressure, and build credibility through consistent action. In high-stakes environments, where perception often defines reality, these capabilities can determine the success or failure of an organization’s strategy.

Executive Abundance is particularly relevant for boards, CEOs, and leadership teams navigating increased scrutiny, faster decision cycles, and rising expectations around transparency, credibility, and leadership presence. It also provides a structured approach for organizations seeking to balance immediate performance demands with long-term value creation.

Levy brings decades of experience to this work. He is an executive coach to CEOs and C-suite leaders, a former Chairman of a NASDAQ-listed company, and has worked with more than 1,000 leaders and organizations. He has built over 20 companies in Silicon Valley and is a member of the Marshall Goldsmith 100 Coaches, a global group of top executive coaches focused on measurable leadership impact. His latest book reflects both real-world experience and his recent doctoral research, combining practical insight with structured methodology.

To support readers and organizations exploring the framework, additional materials are available, including a book overview, executive coaching information, and leadership development resources.

Executive Abundance is now available on Amazon: http://mybook.to/ExecutiveAbundance



For more information, visit: https://mitchelllevy.com



About Dr. Mitchell Levy, ThinkaHa, Inc.

Dr. Mitchell Levy is an executive coach to CEOs and C-suite leaders, helping them operate with clarity, credibility, and alignment in high-stakes, board-level environments. A former Chairman of a NASDAQ-listed company, he brings firsthand experience of how leaders are evaluated when decisions matter most.

Over the course of his career, Levy has worked with more than 1,000 leaders and organizations and has built over 20 companies in Silicon Valley. He is an international bestselling author of more than 60 books and a member of the Marshall Goldsmith 100 Coaches; a global community of top executive coaches focused on measurable leadership impact.

His work centers on translating leadership strategy into observable behavior, ensuring that what leaders say aligns with how they are experienced by employees, customers, investors, and stakeholders.

Connect with Dr. Mitchell Levy on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/mitchelllevy/



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