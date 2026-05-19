Brazil Data Center Market Investment Analysis Report 2026-2031: $8.12 Bn Growth Opportunities in IT, Electrical, Mechanical Infrastructure, Cooling Systems, General Construction, and Tier Standards

Dublin, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Brazil Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2026-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Brazil data center market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.26% from 2025-2031

This report analyses the Brazil data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, cooling systems, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.







Brazil has firmly established itself as the leading hub for data center development in Latin America. The country's data center sector is considered well-developed, supported by the strong presence of global hyperscale cloud providers. Major companies such as Google, Microsoft, and AWS have launched dedicated cloud regions in the country, highlighting the strategic role of Brazil in the global cloud and digital infrastructure ecosystem.



The cloud market in Brazil is expected to continue growing significantly. Major global cloud providers such as AWS, Microsoft, Google, Oracle, Tencent, Huawei, and others continue to expand their presence. For instance, in September 2025, Alibaba Cloud announced plans to launch its first data center in Brazil as part of a broader global expansion across eight locations. The investment supports rising demand for AI-driven cloud services and strengthens the role of Brazil in the international cloud infrastructure network of Alibaba.



BRAZIL DATA CENTER MARKET HIGHLIGHTS

In Latin America, Brazil is a major colocation data center. Sao Paulo leads the way with over 49 data center facilities. Ascenty, Equinix, Elea Data Centers, ODATA (Aligned Data Centers), Scala Data Centers, Cirion Technologies, NextStream, and Quantico Data Center are some major colocation providers in Brazil.

Brazil continues to make notable progress in strengthening both submarine and inland connectivity, supported by large-scale investments and strategic collaborations focused on upgrading digital infrastructure and widening access across the country. For instance, in January 2026, V.tal announced plans for the Synapse submarine cable, a 320Tbps system linking Sao Paulo, Brazil, to Tuckerton, New Jersey, with construction expected to begin in H2 2026 and completion targeted for 2029-2030. The cable is likely to include a future branch in Fortaleza, enabling direct connectivity to Tecto's 20MW Mega Lobster (TFOR3) data center, strengthening Brazil-US digital interconnection.

Retail colocation is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. In 2025, the revenue from retail colocation was valued at $710, which was 61.2% of the total colocation revenue, recorded collectively by all data center investors.

The colocation market is expected to be impacted by Microsoft's development of hyperscale self-built data center facilities. By choosing to store their cloud-based workloads in these newly constructed data centers instead of utilizing third-party facilities in the country, Microsoft may shift the dynamics of the colocation market.

Brazil at present has 19 operating Submarine Cables with an additional four planning to launch in the upcoming one-two years.

BRAZIL DATA CENTER MARKET VENDOR LANDSCAPE

IT infrastructure providers play a critical role in supporting Brazil's high-density and cloud-driven data center ecosystem, supplying servers, storage, networking, and AI-optimized hardware.

Engineering firms focus on modular construction, prefabrication, and accelerated build timelines to meet tight capacity rollout schedules. Collaboration between contractors, consultants, and government authorities ensures compliance with planning, environmental, and power allocation regulations.

Leading Support infrastructure providers such as ABB, Caterpillar, Cummins, Eaton, Legrand, Rittal, Schneider Electric, STULZ and others maintain a strong presence through local service teams, long-term maintenance contracts, and regional manufacturing hubs.

From an investment perspective, the Brazilian colocation market is shaped by several well-established operators. Key players include Ascenty, Equinix, Scala Data Centers, ODATA (Aligned Data Centers), Cirion Technologies, and Angola Cable. In addition, new entrants such as Ada Infrastructure, Surfix Data Center, CloudHQ, TERRANOVA, and 247 Data Center, and others are gaining traction, signaling rising demand for colocation capacity and more advanced, flexible data center offerings. This evolving competitive landscape encourages innovation and continuous improvement in service quality and technology deployment.

Ascenty remains a key investor, expanding its portfolio through several ongoing projects. For instance, in January 2026, Ascenty signed a 110MW renewable energy supply agreement with Casa dos Ventos under a self-production model, tied to wind and solar projects with a combined capacity of over 1.5GW expected to come online in 2027. The deal, valued at approximately $500 million, also grants Ascenty an equity stake in the projects, supporting long-term power security and expansion across Brazil.

WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?

Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and Brazil colocation market revenue.

An assessment of the data center investment in Brazil by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

Data center investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country.

A detailed study of the existing Brazil data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the Braziln data center market size during the forecast period. Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Brazil Facilities Covered (Existing): 83 Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 27 Coverage: 9+ Cities Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area) Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data center colocation market in Brazil Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2022-2031) Retail & Wholesale Colocation Revenue (2022-2031) Retail & Wholesale Colocation Pricing

Brazil data center landscape market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.

A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspect of the market.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

How big is the Brazil data center market?

How much MW of power capacity will be added across Brazil during 2026-2031?

What factors are driving the Brazil data center market?

Which all geographies are included in Brazil center market report?

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 126 Forecast Period 2025 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $6.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $8.12 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.2% Regions Covered Brazil

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

IT Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks

Broadcom

Cisco

Dell Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Lenovo

NetApp

NVIDIA

Oracle

Pure Storage

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

AECOM

Afonso Franca Engenharia

Aceco TI

Constructora Sudamericana

Fluor Corporation

Groupo PML

Jacobs Engineering

Modular Data Centers

Mendes Holler

Quark

Racional Engenharia

Zeittec

ZFB Group

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Alfa Laval

Bosch Security & Safety Systems

Caterpillar

Cummins

Daikin Applied

Delta Electronics

Eaton

Honeywell

Johnson Controls

Legrand

Mitsubishi Electric

Munters

Piller Power Systems

Panduit

Rittal

Rolls-Royce

Schneider Electric

Siemens

STULZ

Vertiv

Data Center Investors

Actis

Amazon Web Services

Ascenty

Angola Cables

Cirion Technologies

Equinix

Elea Data Centers

EVEO

HostDime

ODATA

OneX Data Center

Quantico Data Center

Scala Data Centers

Takoda Data Centers

Tecto Data Centers

Microsoft

New Entrants

Ava Telecom

Atlantic Data Centers

Ada Infrastructure

CloudHQ

Surfix Data Center

247 Data Centers

TERRANOVA

REPORT COVERAGE

IT Infrastructure

Server Infrastructure

Storage Infrastructure

Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Switches & Switchgears

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Rack Cabinets

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC and CRAH

Chillers

Cooling Towers, Condensers and Dry Coolers

Other Cooling Units

General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & commissioning Services

Building & Engineering Design

Fire Detection & Suppression Systems

Physical Security

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

Geography

Sao Paulo

Other States

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/357v4

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