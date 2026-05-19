Canada Data Center Market Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities Report 2026-2031

Dublin, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Canada Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2026-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Canada data center market is poised for substantial growth, with an anticipated CAGR of 12.75% from 2025 to 2031. This expansion is fueled by increasing demand for AI-centric infrastructure, as well as significant investments from both government and private sectors.

This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of the Canada data center market. It examines existing and emerging facilities, investment trends across various infrastructure segments, and detailed market sizing. The report addresses key geographic markets including Montreal, Toronto, and other urban centers.

Key Highlights

The rise of AI in Canada is prompting data center operators to build advanced facilities. Technologies New Energy (TNE) and Data District's partnership to establish AI-ready data centers in Alberta, set to begin in December 2025, exemplifies this trend. The initial phase will feature four data centers with a 240 MW power capacity, involving an investment of approximately $914 million.

Prominent data center companies are expanding their operations across Canada. For instance, in August 2025, eStruxture Data Centers secured $999 million for the development of AI-ready centers nationwide.

The Canadian government is investing over $9 million to uplift AI and machine learning skills among 5,000 energy workers by 2028, targeting sectors like wind, solar, geothermal, and hydrogen energy.

Sustainability is becoming pivotal, with operators investing in renewable energy and energy-efficient systems to reduce their environmental impact. In November 2025, Radiant Ridge Energy (RRE) partnered with Nordcon Canada for a natural gas-powered modular data center in Alberta.

Why Invest in This Market?

Detailed market insights based on investment, area, power capacity, and colocation revenue.

Analysis of colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operator investments in Canada.

Current and future data center facilities snapshot, covering 20+ locations, with 117 existing and 29 upcoming facilities.

Colocation market revenue and forecast analysis up to 2031, including pricing insights.

A comprehensive study on infrastructure investment segments, including IT, power, cooling, and general construction services.

Insightful analysis into industry trends, growth opportunities, and market challenges.

Profiles of leading IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, and support infrastructure vendors.

Vendor Landscape

Leading colocation operators include Bell, Cologix, Compass Datacenters, Digital Realty, and more.

Global cloud giants like AWS, Google, IBM Cloud, and Microsoft are expanding their presence in Canada.

Microsoft has pledged a significant investment of approximately $14 billion from 2023 to 2027, with over $5.5 billion earmarked for 2026-2027.

Major IT infrastructure vendors include Arista Networks, Cisco, Dell Technologies, and NVIDIA, among others.

Construction contractors and sub-contractors list key players such as AECOM, Bird Construction, Jacobs, and Salas O'Brien.

Significant support infrastructure vendors encompass ABB, Eaton, Mitsubishi Electric, Schneider Electric, and Vertiv.

In November 2025, Accelsius agreed to equip DarkNX's planned AI data center with its NeuCool technology.

Key Questions Answered

How extensive is the Canada data center market?

What are the key drivers of market growth?

What is the anticipated power capacity addition across Canada between 2026 and 2031?

Which geographies are covered in this market report?

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 140 Forecast Period 2025 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $6.45 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $13.26 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.7% Regions Covered Canada



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/in3faz

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