Iteris Launches VantageNode™ to Expand High‑Quality AI Detection to Small and Underserved Intersections

AUSTIN, Texas, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iteris, Inc., the world’s trusted technology ecosystem for smart mobility infrastructure management and part of the Almaviva Group, today announced the launch of Iteris VantageNode™, a compact, AI-powered intersection detection solution designed to deliver high-performance vehicle, pedestrian, and bicycle detection at small, underserved, and less complex intersections.

Many smaller intersections continue to operate with limited or aging detection due to budget constraints, infrastructure challenges, or high installation costs. VantageNode addresses these gaps with a new single-mount, quad-camera architecture that provides broad approach coverage from one mounting location—significantly reducing installation complexity, wiring requirements and long-term maintenance needs. This brings AI detection to intersections that historically could not support advanced sensor technology.

“VantageNode reflects Iteris’ commitment to bringing reliable, high-quality detection to every intersection, regardless of size or complexity,” said Will Cousins, chief product officer at Iteris. “By combining advanced AI, purpose-built camera hardware, and a simplified installation model, VantageNode gives agencies the chance to improve safety and operations at far more intersections, without the burden of expensive infrastructure or complex installs.”

VantageNode integrates four independently configurable cameras within a single sensor. This design provides dedicated views of each intersection approach, delivering clarity and accuracy at the stop bar while reducing the distortion and edge-view tradeoffs often associated with fisheye or panoramic solutions.

Powered by proprietary AI models trained on diverse intersection imagery, VantageNode supports reliable multimodal detection for signal actuation, counting, and performance monitoring. The system has been tested successfully through early adopter deployments and field testing across multiple real-world intersections and is engineered to perform consistently in low-light, rural, and challenging environmental conditions.

The single pole deployment model also significantly reduces labor requirements, minimizes lane closures, and streamlines long-term upkeep—helping agencies extend reliable AI-powered detection to more intersections with simple installation and a lower total cost of ownership.

As part of the VantageNode solution, Iteris will include access to ClearGuide®, its traffic analytics platform, enabling built-in data collection and performance analysis to support planning, reporting, and funding initiatives.

Iteris VantageNode is available now. For more information, visit the Iteris website.

About Iteris, Inc.

Iteris, Inc. is a leading provider of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions and part of the Almaviva Group of businesses serving the transportation and logistics industry. Iteris’ cloud-enabled solutions help public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to make mobility safe, efficient, and sustainable. As a pioneer in intelligent transportation systems technology, Iteris’ advanced detection sensors, mobility and traffic data, software-as-a-service offerings, and consulting services represent a comprehensive range of mobility infrastructure management solutions that serve customers in North America and around the world.

For more information, visit Iteris’ website at www.iteris.com.

About Almaviva Group

Almaviva has been a leading group in the Italian Information & Communication Technology sector for over 40 years, leading the digital transformation, and supporting innovation in both the private and public sectors. The Group operates through a global network of over 30 companies and 80 offices in Italy and abroad, with a strong presence in various countries, including the United States, Latin America (Brazil, Colombia, Dominican Republic), Belgium, Spain, Finland, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Tunisia. As of 2024, it employs over 40,000 people in Italy and worldwide and reports revenues exceeding $2 billion. Combining proprietary platforms and cutting-edge technologies - such as artificial intelligence, data analytics, cloud, and cybersecurity - the group drives the evolution of end-to-end processes and systems in the market’s strategic sectors: public administration, transportation, healthcare, finance, defense and security, environment, and water resource management. www.almaviva.it [almaviva.it]

Iteris Media Contact

Breanna Wallace

Tel: (949) 996-5348

Email: brwallace@iteris.com