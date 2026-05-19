Manchester, LANCS, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purple, a global leader in guest Wi-Fi and analytics, today announced the release of a new case study detailing the digital transformation of Resorts World Birmingham. By implementing Purple’s high-performance connectivity platform across its diverse portfolio of casinos, hotels, and leisure spaces, the premier destination has captured over 630,000 unique guest profiles and automated complex marketing workflows.

Resorts World Birmingham and Purple Revolutionize Guest Engagement, Capturing 630,000 Unique Users via Advanced Wi-Fi Solutions

Operating 43 venues with 328 Cisco Meraki access points, Resorts World Birmingham previously faced significant challenges in segmenting audiences and managing manual content updates. The partnership with Purple has transitioned the site from a fragmented Wi-Fi offering to a unified, data-driven communication channel. Since its implementation, the platform has managed 1.7 million total logins, with over 620,000 occurring in 2025 alone.

Key to this success is Purple’s automation software LogicFlow, which allows the Resorts World marketing team to deliver targeted, time-sensitive messages to different audience groups within the same venue. This automation has saved the team days of manual administrative work, allowing seasonal campaigns to be launched instantly via custom splash pages.

“Previously, our Wi-Fi login was hard to manage, time-consuming to change, and did not have the ability for us to segment for our different audiences within one venue,” said Sarah McHugh, Senior Digital Manager at Resorts World Birmingham. “Since we started using Purple, we have not only gained a reliable and high-performing opt-in channel, but we have also gained an additional comms channel to communicate our seasonal campaigns quickly, easily, and reliably with different audience groups that visit our venues at varied times of the day.”

The integration with Resorts World’s custom CRM has resulted in a 64% marketing opt-in rate, providing high-quality data for tailored remarketing efforts. Beyond the digital metrics, the solution has virtually eliminated guest connectivity complaints, ensuring a frictionless experience for visitors across the spa, casino, and retail environments.

The full case study, detailing the ROI and technical implementation of LogicFlow and CRM integration, is now available on the Purple website. For more information, visit www.purple.ai/en-gb/case-studies/resorts-world-birmingham

About Resorts World Birmingham

Resorts World Birmingham is one of the UK’s premier multi-use leisure destinations. Located on the NEC campus, it offers a diverse range of entertainment, including a boutique hotel, international casino, luxury spa, cinema, and a wide array of retail and dining outlets.

About Purple

Purple is the leading global connectivity platform that has built the world's largest public WiFi network. Their mission is to make WiFi a secure, seamless, and ever-present utility for everyone, everywhere. A global force with a presence in 89 countries, the platform is a powerful network that serves nearly 500 million users across 80,000 venues, with automatic, secure access to over 5 million hotspots through the Purple app.

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