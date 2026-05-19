Presidio and TDK SensEI Expand Partnership to Bring edgeRX to Manufacturers Worldwide

NEW YORK, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Presidio, a leading global technology services and solutions provider, today announced an expanded strategic partnership with TDK SensEI, a global leader in AI-powered industrial platforms. What began as a project to enhance the platform’s reporting and visualization capabilities evolved into a broader engineering collaboration focused on modernizing how industrial machine health data is surfaced, interpreted, and acted on in real manufacturing environments.

For manufacturers, unplanned equipment downtime can cost tens of thousands of dollars per hour. The edgeRX platform directly addresses this challenge by continuously monitoring industrial machine health and surfacing early warning signals before failures occur.

The result is an industrial AI platform that works the way factory operators actually work – surfacing the right alerts, with the right context, at the right time. Today, edgeRX is positioned to support global manufacturing environments with a more scalable platform for predictive maintenance, quality control, and operational performance.

The expanded partnership brings together TDK SensEI and Presidio in a collaborative relationship that blends their respective strengths to advance AI modernization programs for manufacturers as well as other industrial segments. For companies aiming to reduce downtime, improve throughput, and act on machine data in real time, the synergy between TDK SensEI’s AI platform and Presidio’s Maintenance AI creates a powerful, scalable path from pilot to full production.

“As a company developing advanced manufacturing AI solutions, we knew we needed a partner that could match our speed and ambition,” said Sundeep Ahluwalia, Chief Product Officer at TDK SensEI. “Presidio has played a pivotal role in helping us architect and deliver our flagship edgeRX platform, enabling customers to optimize their manufacturing operations. Building on this success, we have deepened our relationship and are proud to offer the edgeRX product line as a preferred partner solution to Presidio’s manufacturing customers globally.”

“What we built with TDK SensEI is a real-world example of what agentic AI looks like in a manufacturing context – not a proof of concept, but a production platform that factories can deploy today,” said Andres de Corral, Vice President, Digital Services & Solutions at Presidio. “Together with TDK SensEI we helped evolve how operational data is delivered and used on the factory floor, ultimately powering faster decisions and more efficient manufacturing operations.”

edgeRX is an industrial machine health monitoring platform that delivers a comprehensive, low touch solution for ensuring the optimal performance of industrial equipment. For more information about edgeRX, visit here.

For more information about Presidio’s complete suite of manufacturing solutions, visit here.

About Presidio

At Presidio, speed and quality meet technology and innovation. Presidio is a trusted ally for organizations across industries with a decades-long history of building traditional IT foundations and deep expertise in AI and automation, security, networking, digital transformation, and cloud computing. Presidio fills gaps, removes hurdles, optimizes costs, and reduces risk. Presidio’s expert technical team develops custom applications, provides managed services, enables actionable data insights and builds forward-thinking solutions that drive strategic outcomes for clients globally. For more information, visit www.presidio.com .

About TDK SensEI

TDK SensEI (Sensor Edge Intelligence) focuses on developing smart platform solutions that integrate TDK’s advanced sensor systems, sophisticated software design, and machine learning expertise. These platforms bring together our hardware components—ranging from motion, magnetic, microphone, and current sensors to temperature and battery/energy harvesting solutions—with our software and AI technologies. The result is a powerful fusion of hardware and intelligence that creates actionable insights, enabling predictive maintenance and performance optimization. For more information, visit https://sensei.tdk.com.

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Source: Presidio, Inc.