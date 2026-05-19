Extension of subsidiary Supervisory Board Member's terms of office

Today the Annual General Meeting of AS Tallink Grupp, a subsidiary of Aktsiaselts Infortar, approved the extension of Supervisory Board Member Enn Pant’s terms of office for an additional three years, until June 13, 2029.

Infortar operates in seven countries. the company's main fields of activity are maritime transport, energy and real estate. Infortar owns a 68.47% share in Tallink Grupp, a 100% share in Elenger Grupp and a versatile and modern real estate portfolio of approx. 141.000 m2. In addition to the three main areas of activity Infortar also operates in agriculture, engineering, construction minerals, printing sector, services and other areas. A total of 107 companies belong to the Infortar group, including 3 affiliated companies and 2 subsidiaries of affiliated companies. Excluding affiliates Infortar employs 6288 people.

Additional information:

Kadri Laanvee

Investor Relations Manager

Phone: +372 5156662

e-mail: kadri.laanvee@infortar.ee

www.infortar.ee/en/investor