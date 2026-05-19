Leads & Copy Taps MEI Global to Drive New Licensing Growth

Calgary, Alberta, Canada, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leads & Copy, Inc., which publishes a suite of daily online financial market and market sector publications covering Canada’s most important business sectors, has engaged content licensing agency MEI Global, LLC (MEIG) to identify, negotiate, and optimize new distribution partnerships to deepen the impact of its investor-grade reporting on under-covered Canadian industries and companies.

"There's a persistent, unmet need for structured Canadian financial and market sector news, particularly in high growth sectors like AI, biotech, energy, mining, and for small cap coverage, where mainstream coverage falls shortest,” says veteran journalist Pat Beechinor, news director and chief executive officer of Leads & Copy Inc., (L&C). “More than 4,300 verified journalists receive our publications daily, and write their own stories based on the news we surface. Canadian companies generate earned media from real journalists, because of the L&C pipeline.” Beechinor adds, “We've built something that addresses the news gap - and with MEIG driving our distribution strategy, expanding our reach beyond Canada is the natural next step.”

The flagship publication from L&C is Canadian Markets News, a continuously updating source for breaking business and industry news on Canadian company developments. Six additional titles (Small Cap Reporter, AI Reporter, Biotech Reporter, Energy Reporter, Mining Reporter, and Cannabis Reporter) include industry-specific articles on breaking news, finance and investment, regulation and policy, mergers and acquisitions, leadership and personnel moves, events, and recurring daily features. Content is organized using clear event categorization and practical taxonomy aligned with professional workflows, while maintaining strong editorial transparency around sources.

“High quality B2B content is always in demand from third party platforms that serve end users in business, legal, and financial functions. We know that L&C’s deep coverage of Canadian business and finance markets will appeal to that audience,” said Chris Broekhoff, president of MEIG. “What’s more, L&C is joining the MEIG portfolio at a time when we are talking to new market entrants leveraging AI capabilities to solve research problems in new ways; those solutions rely, of course, on the quality of their content. The dealmaker team at MEIG looks forward to bringing the highly regarded Leads & Copy titles into those ongoing discussions.”

About Leads & Copy, Inc.

Leads & Copy is Canada's structured financial market and market sector news service, built for both journalists and professionals who need market signals fast, without the noise. Published Monday through Friday, the service delivers investor-grade coverage of all 3,400 Canadian publicly traded companies, surfacing small-cap announcements, sector developments, and market signals that traditional wire services consistently miss. The portfolio includes seven specialized business titles spanning Canadian markets, small cap, AI, biotech, energy, mining, and cannabis, each organized with professional taxonomy, including M&A, financing, regulatory, and event categorization.



For additional information, contact Pat Beechinor, news director and CEO, at pat@leadsandcopy.com.

About MEI Global, LLC

MEI Global is a content licensing agency that provides a suite of services to help publishers reach new audiences, without cannibalizing existing revenue streams. MEIG assists publishers with strategic decision making through a lens of revenue growth, brand extension, and intellectual property protection.

For additional information, contact Senior Vice President of Business Development Nancy Davis Kho at ndkho@MEIGlobalLLC.com.