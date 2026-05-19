JAKKS Pacific Debuts First Anime Prototypes at Licensing Expo, Showcasing Hololive Production Line from New Anime Division

SANTA MONICA, Calif., May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) has debuted the first prototypes from its new Anime Division at Licensing Expo Las Vegas. The initial lineup centers on hololive production, the globally recognized VTuber entertainment brand, and includes keychains, jumbo plush dolls and mini figures in several varieties, all on display at hololive production booth throughout the show.

The prototype reveal marks the first public showcase from JAKKS' Anime Division. The company's most ambitious strategic expansion in its 30-year history, launched earlier this year to capitalize on the rapidly growing global market for anime, manga, and digital creator culture.

Developed over the course of more than two years, the new division establishes a large-scale platform to create toys, collectibles and consumer products tied to leading anime and digital entertainment properties. Products from the division are expected to begin launching globally in early 2027.

The initiative includes nearly a dozen partnerships with major industry players, as well as collaborations with multiple digital creators and personalities.

The new division comes as JAKKS Pacific reports its strongest profitability in more than a decade. The company’s gross margins in 2025 reached 32.4%, the company’s highest level in 15 years.

“Anime has evolved into one of the most influential global entertainment ecosystems, spanning streaming, gaming, merchandise and creator culture,” said Stephen G. Berman, CEO of JAKKS Pacific. “We have invested significant time building the right partnerships and infrastructure to enter this market in a meaningful way. Our goal is to leverage JAKKS’ decades of licensing and product development expertise to create a platform that drives long-term growth.”

The strategic expansion targets one of the fastest-growing segments in global entertainment. The worldwide anime market is projected to grow from $27.1 billion in 2025 to $49.6 billion by 2031, according to research from Mordor Intelligence.

Consumer engagement is also expanding rapidly among younger audiences. Approximately 50% of Gen Z viewers watch anime weekly, compared with 24% of Generation X. Merchandise spending is also significant, with roughly 28% of global anime viewers spending more than $200 on anime-related products in the past year, while one in 10 spent more than $500.

International demand is accelerating as well. Markets outside Japan now account for more than 56% of the global anime industry’s total value, surpassing Japan’s domestic market for the first time.

For JAKKS Pacific, the expansion represents a natural evolution of a business built around turning entertainment brands into consumer products. Since its founding in 1995, the company has grown through more than 30 acquisitions and hundreds of licensing agreements with leading entertainment companies including The Walt Disney Company, Nintendo, SEGA and WWE.

More information about the division is available at www.jakks.com/anime/.

About JAKKS Pacific, Inc.:

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of toys and consumer products sold throughout the world, with its headquarters in Santa Monica, California. JAKKS Pacific’s popular proprietary brands include Disguise®, Fly Wheels®, Charming™, Kidtopia™, Moose Mountain®, Maui®, ReDo® Skateboard Co., Sky Ball®, and Xtreme Power Dozer® as well as a wide range of entertainment-inspired products featuring premier licensed properties. Through their products and charitable donations, JAKKS is helping to make a positive impact on the lives of children. Visit us at www.jakks.com and follow us on Instagram (@jakkspacific.toys), X (@jakkstoys), YouTube (@JAKKSPacific), Facebook (@jakkspacific.toys) and LinkedIn (JAKKS Pacific).

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