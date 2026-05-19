Honest Invites Women to Get Honest About “Down There” Conversations and Provides Solution

Backed by new survey data, Honest aims to normalize real conversations amongst women around body realities and self-care.

New survey data shows that when women discuss bathroom habits, they are twice as likely to feel a sense of connection than embarrassment.

Honest empowers women to talk about taboo “down there” topics, offering Honest Flushable Wipes as the solution for feeling clean enough to get honest.

SUGARED + BRONZED clients in select cities will receive a surprise & delight from Honest for a boost in confidence when baring it all this summer.







Hypoallergenic and designed for sensitive skin, Honest Flushable Wipes are dermatologist tested, made with a soft plant-based cloth and over 99% water.

LOS ANGELES, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, a new survey of 2,000 women, ages 25 to 44, conducted by Talker Research on behalf of The Honest Company (NASDAQ: HNST), unveiled that honesty is in, and embarrassment is officially out when it comes to talking about what goes on “down there.” With the launch of a new Honest Flushable Wipes campaign – It’s Time to Get Honest – the personal care brand is inviting women to get honest about bathroom habits, body realities and the everyday messes that come with being a woman.

Real Talk > Embarrassment

For too long, women have been taught that speaking candidly about bathroom situations are off limits – turns out, vulnerability is a bonding superpower. Women are more than twice as likely to feel connected to each other after a “bathroom habits” conversation than embarrassed (31% vs. 15%).

There’s No “Sh” in “It Girls”

According to the poll, for many women, bathroom talk is just another everyday conversation.

42% have these chats weekly

11% have them daily

Only 16% say they’d never go there



Female friends rank as the top confidants across the board – from discussing menstrual symptoms (59%) to love life struggles (50%) and even family drama (49%). And with age comes a little more grace and authenticity, with 65% saying they’ve grown more comfortable discussing their bodies over time.

Toilet Paper is Old News

Whether at home, in public, or wherever they are, three in five women admitted to having a “bathroom ritual.” Top go-to habits include:

Bathroom spray (45%)

Bringing entertainment (39%)

Using flushable wipes (32%) 35% won’t even leave the house without wipes — more than those who pack spray (26%) or backup toilet paper (23%).



Despite all this, many women still don’t feel totally fresh:

38% feel “not quite clean” after a bowel movement

44% feel that way after changing a tampon or pad

32% feel it before their period, and 36% after



And it matters — 81% say that “not quite clean” feeling impacts their confidence. Yet only 35% use all-purpose flushable wipes when toilet paper isn’t cutting it.

“Women’s bodies and hygiene have long been treated as taboo topics,” said Brenna Israel Mast, Senior Vice President of Integrated Marketing Communications at The Honest Company. “At Honest, we’re uniquely positioned to help normalize these topics because supporting women with thoughtfully designed products grounded in transparency has always been core to our brand. Through our Flushable Wipes campaign and collaboration with SUGARED + BRONZED, we’re encouraging more open dialogue around women’s everyday experiences while helping them feel clean and confident.”

To meet women at the intersection of vulnerability, self-care and confidence, Honest is partnering with SUGARED + BRONZED , the nation’s leading sugaring hair removal and custom airbrush tanning destination. Starting today, clients visiting the selected locations below will be surprised and delighted with a gift from Honest, while supplies last, to give them an extra boost in confidence when baring it all this summer.

New York S+B Chelsea 120 9th Ave. New York, NY 10011 S+B Midtown East 511 Lexington Ave. New York, 10017 S+B Williamsburg 235 Grand St. Brooklyn, NY 11211

Pennsylvania S+B Rittenhouse 1733 Chestnut St. Philadelphia, PA 19103

Florida S+B Coral Gables 2610 Ponce De Leon Blvd. Coral Gables, FL 33134

Texas S+B Highland Park 3911 Oak Lawn Ave. Dallas, TX 75219 S+B Lakewood 6465 East Mockingbird Ln. Dallas, TX 75214

California S+B Santa Monica 929 Montana Ave. Santa Monica, CA 90403 S+B Beverly Hills 217 South Beverly Dr. Beverly Hills, CA 90212 S+B Westlake Village 960 South Westlake Blvd. Thousand Oaks, CA 91361





“Creating space for women to feel confident in their bodies is core to our mission, which is why partnering with Honest was a natural fit,” said Courtney Claghorn, co-founder and president of SUGARED + BRONZED. “The survey findings and our collaboration with Honest show there's a real opportunity to normalize everyday conversations around hygiene, comfort and our bodies.”

From “oops” moments to unfiltered honesty, women are rewriting the rules on what’s too taboo to talk about – no filters, no shame.

Honest Flushable Wipes are safe to flush* and break down like toilet paper**. Made with a soft plant-based cloth and over 99% water, Honest Flushable Wipes are fragrance free, dermatologist and gynecologist tested, safe for cleaning intimate areas and will not disrupt your natural pH. They are designed to remove all residue, leaving you feeling fresher and cleaner than using toilet paper alone.†

Shop now nationwide on Amazon , and in-store or online at Target and Walmart .

*In a well maintained sewage or septic system. Wipes are compliant with INDA GD4 and IWSFG 2020 flushability guidelines.

**Begin to break down as fast as toilet paper and have same breakup at 30 minutes.

†In a clinical study of 34 subjects over 4 weeks of use, 100% of subjects agreed with these statements.

Research Methodology:

Talker Research surveyed 2,000 women ages 25 to 44 who have access to the internet; the survey was commissioned by The Honest Company and administered and conducted online by Talker Research between March 12 and March 17, 2026. A link to the questionnaire can be found here .



About The Honest Company

Founded in 2012, The Honest Company [NASDAQ: HNST] is on a mission to create personal care that raises the standards of clean and brings joy to each and every moment. By combining thoughtful design with science-based innovation, the Company delivers cleanly-formulated and sustainably-designed personal care products for everyone from babies to adults – showing you don’t have to compromise between performance and peace of mind.

The Honest Standard, the Company’s rigorous set of guiding principles that shape every step of product innovation and development, reflects Honest’s ongoing dedication to safety, transparency and integrity. As a leader in Clean Conscious™ products, Honest continues to set a new standard for clean formulations, bringing joy to a community that seeks authenticity, transparency and efficacy in everyday essentials. Honest products are available nationwide at major retailers, including Amazon, Target and Walmart. For more information about The Honest Standard and the Company, please visit www.honest.com .

Honest Contact:

MJ Johnson | The Honest Company | Mjohnson@honest.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/619782d5-e46c-43df-b944-4f972d659fb0