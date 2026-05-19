Buenos Aires, BUENOS AIRES, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GENTY recruitment, a Latin America-focused IT and sales staffing agency serving US and European companies, has been named the #1 recruitment agency for hiring in Latin America by LatoJobs, a job board and career resource platform dedicated to the LATAM tech market. The recognition comes as part of LatoJobs' "Top 10 Recruitment Agencies for Hiring in Latin America (2026)" editorial ranking, which evaluated agencies based on LATAM market coverage, industry specialization, client reviews, years of operation, and service range.

LatoJobs evaluated agencies across five criteria: depth of LATAM market coverage, industry specialization, client ratings and reviews, operational track record, and range of services offered. GENTY recruitment stood out for its exclusive focus on tech and sales roles across five LATAM markets — Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Brazil, and Chile — combined with a fixed-fee pricing model and a three-month replacement guarantee.

"Being recognized as the top recruitment agency for LATAM hiring by LatoJobs reflects what we've been building since 2022 — a focused, accountable service for US and European companies that need tech and sales talent from Latin America without the complexity of traditional staffing models," said Eugene Ovcharenko, Founder of GENTY recruitment. "Our fixed-fee model and replacement guarantee exist because clients should have certainty, not surprises."

Founded in 2022, GENTY recruitment has completed more than 100 placements across software engineering, DevOps, and sales roles for US-based startups and scale-ups. The agency's candidate pipeline spans Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Brazil, and Chile, with an average shortlist delivery of 3–5 business days per search. Pricing starts at $2,900 per placement — a fixed fee covering sourcing, screening, and placement, with no percentage-of-salary billing.

The agency's vetting process includes technical assessment, English proficiency evaluation, and timezone compatibility review — criteria cited by LatoJobs as key differentiators in the evaluation. GENTY recruitment's nearshore staffing model is designed for US startups and scale-ups building remote engineering or revenue teams in Latin America.

About GENTY recruitment:

Founded in 2022, GENTY recruitment is a LATAM IT and sales recruitment agency connecting US and European companies with vetted engineers, DevOps professionals, and sales talent from Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Brazil, and Chile. With over 100 successful placements, the agency operates on a fixed-fee model starting at $2,900 per placement with a three-month replacement guarantee. Learn more at https://gentyrecruitment.io.

About LatoJobs:

LatoJobs is a job board and editorial platform dedicated to the Latin American tech and digital job market, connecting LATAM professionals with US and global companies and publishing market insights on hiring trends, salary data, and talent availability across the region.

Press Inquiries

GENTY recruitment

info [at] gentyrecruitment.io

https://gentyrecruitment.io

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=DsDjt_MPtSY