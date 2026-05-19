Goddard Systems Presents 18th Annual Anthony A. Martino Memorial Scholarship to Andrew Chen from Frederick, Md.

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goddard Systems, LLC, manager of The Goddard School® franchise system, the nation’s leading premium early childhood education provider, today announced Andrew Chen as the 2026 Anthony A. Martino Memorial Scholarship winner. This $10,000 scholarship is awarded annually to a graduating high school senior who successfully completed a Goddard School pre-k or kindergarten program. The recipient must demonstrate the work ethic and perseverance that exemplified Anthony A. Martino, the founder of The Goddard School franchise system, and his commitment to his career, family and community. Raised in Frederick, Chen is a pre-k graduate of The Goddard School of Urbana, Md.

“Andrew’s journey represents the enduring impact of a strong early learning foundation and the limitless potential it can unlock,” said Darin Harris, CEO of Goddard Systems. “At The Goddard School, we believe that curiosity empowers children to be the best versions of themselves. Andrew’s journey reflects that belief, and as he prepares to blend technology and design as he furthers his educational journey, we’re proud to recognize him as the 2026 Anthony A. Martino Memorial Scholarship recipient and excited by the impact he’s poised to make.”

Chen, who will attend the University of Pennsylvania this fall, is a nationally recognized educational game designer who believes learning should be both informative and immersive. He was named the 2025 Made with Unity Award International Champion at the Games for Change Student Challenge for original games that translate sustainability concepts into engaging educational experiences. Through game design, Chen helps audiences better understand real-world challenges and inspires action. His commitment to impact also extends to environmental advocacy, including his selection as one of four students statewide to serve on the Maryland Youth Leadership Council of the Sierra Club.

“My time at The Goddard School encouraged me to explore ideas, think independently and approach learning in a hands-on way,” said Chen. “Those early experiences showed me that education can be engaging and interactive, which later inspired my interest in educational game design. By combining technology and creativity, I hope to make complex issues like sustainability more accessible and motivate people to take action.”

“It’s incredibly rewarding to see Andrew’s journey come full circle from his early years in our pre-k classroom to his achievements as an innovative and attentive student,” said Jill Pelicano, owner of The Goddard School of Urbana. “We strive to create an environment where children are encouraged to ask questions, explore ideas, develop problem-solving skills and discover how learning connects to the world around them. Andrew’s success is a powerful example of how a strong start can shape future passions, and we’re proud to have been part of his educational foundation.”

Chen is a 2026 graduate of Urbana High School. In addition to designing educational games, he served as Vice President of Future Business Leaders of America, Urbana High School chapter, and earned the President’s Volunteer Service Award, a national honor recognizing sustained commitment to community service and civic engagement, reflecting his dedication to using his time and talents to make a positive impact beyond the classroom.

For more information about The Goddard School and the Anthony A. Martino Memorial Scholarship, please visit GoddardSchool.com.

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ABOUT GODDARD SYSTEMS, LLC

Established in 1988, Goddard Systems, LLC, is the manager of The Goddard School® franchise system. The Goddard School is the acknowledged leader in the premium early childcare and education market segment. Headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, The Goddard School has been consistently named one of the leading franchises in the United States by Entrepreneur (#68 in the 2026 Franchise 500) and one of the top franchise systems in worldwide sales by Franchise Times (#58 in the 2025 Top 400). Additionally, The Goddard School is included in Franchise Business Review’s 2026 Top 200 Franchises, a recognition of the best franchise opportunities based solely on ratings and reviews provided directly by franchise owners. Goddard Systems currently licenses more than 680 Goddard School franchises that serve almost 100,000 students in 37 states and Washington, D.C. For more information, visit GoddardSchoolFranchise.com.

ABOUT THE GODDARD SCHOOL ®

Learning for fun. Learning for life.®

For 38 years, The Goddard School has nurtured the extraordinary in every child, providing a warm, caring and safe environment that supports their individual social, emotional and academic development, appreciates their unique talents and personalities, and fosters skills they need for long-term success in school and in life.

The Goddard School’s exclusive inquiry-based education program, Wonder of Learning®, embraces how children learn best—through their innate curiosity—because research confirms that when wonder leads, learning follows. Wonder of Learning is backed by expert knowledge, data-driven insight and unwavering compassion for growing minds, encouraging children to explore their curiosities and interests as they discover the joy—and wonder—of learning. The Goddard School serves almost 100,000 students from six weeks to six years old in 37 states and Washington, D.C. To learn more about The Goddard School, please visit GoddardSchool.com.