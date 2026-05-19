Life Extension Launches Ultra-Bioavailable CoQ10 Formula

Fort Lauderdale, FL, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Life Extension today announced the release of AmpliQ CoQ10™, a new solution for people who want to enjoy even more of the energy and heart health benefits of the popular coenzyme supplement CoQ10.

A proprietary blend of CoQ10 and FenuMAT®, AmpliQ CoQ10™ is clinically studied to be up to 24 times more bioavailable than standard CoQ10 supplements, meaning that after ingestion it reaches the bloodstream in greater concentrations and remains there longer.

is clinically studied to be up to 24 times more bioavailable than standard CoQ10 supplements, meaning that after ingestion it reaches the bloodstream in greater concentrations and remains there longer. Available exclusively from Life Extension, AmpliQ CoQ10™ helps the body produce ATP for cellular energy, which is crucial to heart, kidney and liver health.

helps the body produce ATP for cellular energy, which is crucial to heart, kidney and liver health. It also acts as a powerful antioxidant that reduces the oxidative stress that contributes to aging.

“This new product gives our customers a CoQ10 formula backed by the clinical data for high bioavailability,” explained Life Extension research scientist Joshua Sirju. “Making an ultra-bioavailable formula helps support more CoQ10 in the bloodstream, so the body can use CoQ10 when and where it needs it.”

CoQ10 is a fat-soluble, vitamin-like molecule, found in every cell in the body, that is crucial for transferring electrons within the mitochondrial oxidative respiratory chain. First isolated in 1957, it occurs naturally in foods such as oily fish, organ meat and whole grains. However, in its natural state, CoQ10 can lose effectiveness in being digested on the way to the bloodstream.

What sets AmpliQ CoQ10™ apart is FenuMat®, a patented, 100% natural technology that uses fenugreek galactomannan fibers to enhance the stability of CoQ10 for greater exposure within the body. In a clinical study among older adults, AmpliQ CoQ10™ demonstrated up to 24 times the bioavailability of standard ubiquinone CoQ10 formulations. Life Extension scientists developed AmpliQ CoQ10™ in collaboration with Akay Bioactives.

“AmpliQ CoQ10™ delivers a bioavailable form of coenzyme Q10 that’s a key participant in energy production,” said Life Extension’s Director of Education Michael A. Smith, MD. “It’s essential for vital organs, including the heart, kidneys, liver and even muscle function.”

The CoQ10 enzyme has a variety of benefits for whole-body health, including:

Support for heart and cellular health

Promotion of cellular energy production

Relief from the effects of general fatigue

Antioxidant protection and healthy aging support

Maintenance of already-healthy blood sugar levels

Healthy inflammatory response

Clinical studies suggest CoQ10 can help maintain healthy glucose metabolism and inhibit inflammatory factors to support whole-body health.1,2

Life Extension’s AmpliQ CoQ10™ is available in 50 mg and 100 mg doses, with clinical data supporting bioavailability at both dosages. The formula is non-GMO and gluten-free.

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About Life Extension

For more than 40 years, Life Extension has pursued innovative advances in health, conducting rigorous clinical trials and setting some of the most demanding standards in the industry to offer a full range of quality vitamins and nutritional supplements and blood-testing services. Life Extension’s Wellness Specialists provide personalized counsel to help customers choose the right products for optimal health, nutrition and personal care. To learn more, visit LifeExtension.com.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration.

This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

FenuMat® is a registered trademark of Akay Group. AmpliQ CoQ10™ is a branded CoQ10 ingredient supplied by Akay BioActives.

References

1. Mol Nutr Food Res. 2023;67(13):e2200800.

2. EclinicalMedicine. 2022;52:101602.

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