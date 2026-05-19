Toronto, ONTARIO, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Disco Davoudi, an independent researcher and founder of Disco Davoudi International (DDI), today published the third and final paper in a three-paper academic series on SSRN, completing a documented argument that the term "brand," as currently used across the marketing industry, has lost its operational meaning. The paper, titled "Genobrand: The Applied Science of Brand," introduces a systematic, multi-disciplinary framework for engineering lasting emotional connection, drawing on peer-reviewed research across neuroscience, cognitive psychology, organisational psychology, and behavioural economics.

Disco Davoudi, Founder of Disco Davoudi International and independent researcher behind the Genobrand academic series.

The series follows a deliberate arc. The first paper, "The Linguistic Collapse of Brand," documented how the term "brand" has been applied so broadly across marketing discourse that it no longer carries a consistent or operational definition. The second, "The Law of Emotional Consistency," proposed a governing principle: that lasting trust is built not through emotional intensity but through emotional predictability. The third paper introduces Genobrand as the operational framework that follows from both. Davoudi conducted all three as an independent researcher with no institutional affiliation, publishing each through SSRN.

"When a word means anything, it also means nothing. This research completes a single logical argument: what the industry calls brand is a marketing term. Genobrand is the alternative that empowers people and businesses to build something real and grow," said Disco Davoudi, founder of Disco Davoudi International.

Without a working definition, there is no deliberate process, only spend. When brand is treated as a marketing term, businesses buy attention and mistake it for building something lasting. Marketing buys attention. Brand builds emotional connection that compounds.

The question of what brand actually is has remained contested across marketing theory and practice for decades. Existing frameworks have addressed it from narrative, psychological, and philosophical angles, but none have offered a unified, evidence-based system for deliberately constructing it. Genobrand integrates eight scientific principles into a single operational framework, with documented commercial application across multiple industries.

About Disco Davoudi International Inc.

Disco Davoudi International (DDI) is a Toronto-based Brand Investment Firm and the creator of Genobrand, an applied science framework for engineering lasting emotional connection. Founded by independent researcher Disco Davoudi, the firm has completed a three-paper academic series on SSRN with documented commercial application across multiple industries. For research and publications, visit discodavoudi.com/research.

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