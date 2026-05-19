MCP Books announces new Educational Biblical Commentary, The Suffering of the Lamb, from first-time authors Kenneth K. Vernor and E Douglas Raymer

Lake Jackson, TX, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MCP Books announces the release of The Suffering of the Lamb: AN EVIDENCE-BASED NARRATIVE OF THE PASSION OF CHRIST AND A TREATISE ON ITS MEANING written by Kenneth K. Vernor and E Douglas Raymer, available in dust jacket $39.95, 9798868531613; eBook $17.50, 9798868530432.

The Suffering of the Lamb - AN EVIDENCE-BASED NARRATIVE OF THE PASSION OF CHRIST AND A TREATISE ON ITS MEANING

Vernor and Raymer penned a powerful a thought-provoking narrative on a well-known historical event that Christian readers will find gripping. It’s a unique exploration and approach that sheds new light on the compelling, significant, and mysterious suffering and death of Jesus Christ. Through ancient Roman and Greek original sources along with archaeological artifacts and detailed illustrations, Vernor reexamines the torture Jesus suffered at the hands of the Romans. He elaborates on details that are not completely comprehensive within the Bible but not contradictory to it because as the authors show, there's more to the story. Raymer poignantly delves into the riveting question, “Why did God allow His Son to experience such excruciating torture?” Readers will be impressed by the fresh evidence and ideas both writers use to illuminate the most important event in human history.

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Vernor said, “I want to share my thoughts on how Jesus was scourged. I have studied this issue for decades and wanted to share my conclusions.”

Kenneth K. Vernor and E. Douglas Raymer are best friends. Raymer, a Bible Scholar, graduated from Florida College and has preached throughout his entire career. In fact, Raymer preached at Angleton Road Church of Christ in Lake Jackson, Texas, the same place that Vernor worshipped. Both authors are avid scuba divers and have dived together around the globe. Vernor jokingly describes Raymer as the “worst dive buddy on the planet.”

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MCP Books: The Suffering of the Lamb: AN EVIDENCE-BASED NARRATIVE OF THE PASSION OF CHRIST AND A TREATISE ON ITS MEANING is available online.

Press Inquiries

Email: ken [at] vernor.com

Phone Number: (979) 824-3167

Website: http://thesufferingofthelamb.com/