Energy Connections Canada hosts third annual conference, “From Delay to Delivery”

CALGARY, Alberta, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Energy Connections Canada’s (ECC) third annual conference, From Delay to Delivery, returns today at the Calgary Petroleum Club, bringing leaders from across the country’s energy, pipeline and regulatory sectors to discuss the advancement of major project development and the challenges and opportunities currently shaping Canada’s energy landscape.

Taking place Tuesday, May 19 and Wednesday, May 20, the conference will focus on improving regulatory certainty and advancing infrastructure development and the safe, reliable and efficient delivery of critical energy projects. Over the two-day program, sessions will explore regulatory modernization, Indigenous partnerships, infrastructure innovation and strategies to help strengthen Canada’s competitiveness in global energy markets.

“With demand for Canadian energy continuing to grow, conversations around regulatory certainty and infrastructure development are more important than ever,” said Evan Bahry, Executive Director, Energy Connections Canada. “This conference brings together leaders from across Canada’s energy sector to focus on practical solutions that can help advance responsible project delivery and strengthen long-term competitiveness.”

Featured speakers include:

The Honourable Brian Jean, Minister of Energy and Minerals, Government of Alberta

Chris Loewen, Executive Vice President – Regulatory, Canada Energy Regulator

Rob Morgan, CEO, Alberta Energy Regulatory

Dale Swampy, President, National Coalition of Chiefs

Jane Keast, President and CEO, Advantage Energy

Trevor Ebl, President, Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, TC Energy

The conference will begin Tuesday, May 19 from 8:15 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. and continue Wednesday, May 20 from 8:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m., with media check-in available both days from 7:30 – 8:15 a.m. Please RSVP to skaraja@brooklinepr.com if you would like to attend.

For more information and the full conference agenda including a full list of speakers, visit: https://ecc-third-annual-conference-2026.webflow.io/

About Energy Connections Canada

Energy Connections Canada (ECC) is the Canadian association of energy pipelines and their supporting industries. ECC has over 50 members, including 13 pipeline owners and operators. ECC is the rebranded CEPA Foundation. See: www.energyconnectionscanada.com/

Media Contact:

Rebecca Hurl

Brookline Public Relations

403-818-6918

rhurl@brooklinepr.com