Ballotpedia Names VoteMate Official AI Partner

LOS ANGELES, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VoteMate, the fast-growing AI ballot assistant for voters, today announced a landmark partnership with Ballotpedia, the encyclopedia of American politics. The agreement grants VoteMate integration rights to Ballotpedia's comprehensive, rigorously verified election data, powering an AI-driven experience that gives every American voter instant, trusted, and personalized access to election information at every level of government.

Voters today navigate more races, more ballot measures, and more sources of information than ever before. For nearly two decades, Ballotpedia has been the trusted source journalists, researchers, campaigns, and government agencies turn to for verified, nonpartisan election data, spanning federal, state, and local races across all 50 states. This partnership brings that depth directly to voters through VoteMate's AI assistant, giving every American a personalized way to research their full ballot in one place.

"An AI solution is only as trustworthy as the data that powers it. For the first time, voters will have access to an AI app built on the most verified, nonpartisan election data ever assembled. This is the partnership civic tech has been waiting for," said VoteMate CEO and Founder Alex Iovine.

VoteMate's AI transforms that data into a research assistant voters can consult as they prepare to cast their ballot.

“Together, Ballotpedia and VoteMate can answer a first-time voter's questions about a candidate for state senate or a local school board race just as fluently as it navigates an experienced voter through a complex statewide ballot initiative,” said Ballotpedia CEO and Founder Leslie Graves. “The result is a voter experience that is powerful, accessible, and grounded in verified, nonpartisan sourcing."

What the Partnership Delivers

The VoteMate–Ballotpedia integration will power:

Real-time, AI-driven assistance personalized to any individual's ballot, from the President down to the local judge

Verified candidate biographies, voting records, and policy positions sourced directly from Ballotpedia's editorial team

Plain-language explanations of ballot measures and propositions, grounded in nonpartisan sourcing

An embeddable ballot assistant experience available to nonprofits, media organizations, and civic institutions nationwide





VoteMate's ballot assistant is already free and live at votemate.io, with Ballotpedia as a primary data source. This partnership deepens that integration through direct API access to Ballotpedia's election, officeholder, and ballot measure subscriptions.

An embeddable ballot assistant for nonprofits, media organizations, and civic institutions will be available ahead of the 2026 midterms. Organizations interested in early access or partnership inquiries are encouraged to contact VoteMate directly at partnerships@votemateus.org.

About VoteMate

VoteMate is a free, nonpartisan 501(c)(3) nonprofit using responsible AI to make voting more accessible, understandable, and actionable. Built for voters, not politics, VoteMate is designed to support more informed participation by delivering clear, trustworthy election information when and where voters need it most. With multi-language accessibility, the platform dramatically expands civic participation among historically underrepresented communities. Learn more at votemateus.org . Try VoteMate free at votemate.io .

About Ballotpedia

Ballotpedia, the encyclopedia of American politics, is a nonprofit organization dedicated to serving the public interest in creating an educated, engaged electorate and building a strong, healthy democracy. Founded in 2007, Ballotpedia has grown from a small group of dedicated volunteers working on a handful of ballot measures to an essential resource for voters, media, and researchers. For free access to 680,000+ encyclopedic, professionally authored, and curated articles, visit Ballotpedia.org.