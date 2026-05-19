Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. Opens New Tennessee Mega Facility to Support American Manufacturing and the Future of Energy Infrastructure

News Summary:

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. opened its new 638,000-square-foot Mega Facility in Portland, Tennessee, backed by a $30 million investment.

The new campus expands domestic U.S. manufacturing capacity and strengthens the American supply chain to meet growing demand for solar, battery energy storage systems (BESS), and data center infrastructure.

The milestone also commemorates Shoals’ 30th anniversary and included a $20,000 donation to Hands of Hope to support meals across Portland and Sumner County.



PORTLAND, Tenn., May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (“Shoals”) (NASDAQ: SHLS), a global leader in electrical infrastructure solutions for the energy transition market, announced the grand opening of its new Mega Facility in Portland, Tennessee, marking a major milestone in the company’s continued investment in American manufacturing and the future of energy infrastructure.

Backed by a $30 million investment with a total commitment of up to $80 million over five years, the facility strengthens Shoals’ ability to deliver safe, efficient and reliable power infrastructure solutions across solar power, battery energy storage systems (BESS), and mission-critical facilities, including data centers. This investment comes as the need for resilient, domestically produced electrical infrastructure continues to grow across the United States.

“As demand for energy infrastructure continues to accelerate, this new Mega Facility allows Shoals to scale alongside our customers and meet the needs of a rapidly evolving energy landscape,” said Brandon Moss, chief executive officer at Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. “By expanding our domestic manufacturing footprint and bringing increased capacity, we are strengthening the American energy supply chain and enabling faster, more efficient energy deployment.”

Located at 1500 Shoals Way, the new 638,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art manufacturing campus consolidates Shoals’ three existing Tennessee facilities into one centralized location, significantly expanding production capacity, increasing automation in production and packaging, and leveraging operational efficiencies to support increasing demand across the energy sector.

The opening of the Mega Facility also coincides with Shoals’ 30th anniversary, celebrating three decades of innovation. On May 18, Shoals marked both milestones with a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new Mega Facility and a $20,000 donation to Hands of Hope, helping provide meals to residents in Portland and across Sumner County. The donation underscores Shoals’ ongoing commitment to supporting the community that has played an important role in the company’s success over the past 30 years.

“Shoals’ 30th anniversary is a moment to celebrate both our company’s success and the people and communities who have helped make it possible,” said Mr. Moss. “The opening of our new Mega Facility is an investment in the future of energy infrastructure and a commitment to the Portland community, creating jobs and supporting local families through our donation to Hands of Hope as we look ahead to our next chapter of growth.”

For more information, visit: www.shoals.com .

About Shoals Technologies Group, Inc.

Shoals Technologies Group is a leading manufacturer of advanced electrical infrastructure solutions for mission-critical applications across utility‑scale solar, battery storage, and data center power systems. Since its founding in 1996, the Company has designed innovative technologies and systems solutions that allow its customers to substantially increase installation efficiency and safety while improving system performance and reliability at scale. Shoals Technologies Group is a recognized leader in the energy transition industry. For additional information, please visit: https://www.shoals.com .

MEDIA CONTACTS

Lindsey Williams

Lindsey.williams@shoals.com

Kelly Nguyen

Knguyen@planitagency.com

609-385-6701

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/11d9500b-0f99-40f8-b6fe-645ec168a555

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/649e52d0-f9d8-45bb-9dc7-df495b8b3d37

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/775e9125-7d3c-450a-8948-272e7dcaa58c