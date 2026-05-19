Manoj Adwaney Named Executive Director of Infrastructure

HOUSTON, TX, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Walter P Moore, a global engineering firm, is pleased to announce that Manoj Adwaney, PE, has been appointed Executive Director of Infrastructure.

In this role, Adwaney will advance Walter P Moore’s infrastructure practice across markets, with an emphasis on client relationships, strategic growth, and cross‑disciplinary collaboration. He will work closely with leaders across the firm to align civil, water, mobility, and site development expertise with complex projects and long‑term client partnerships.

Adwaney previously served as Director of Civil Engineering, where he led one of the firm’s largest and most diverse practices. He is known for building durable client relationships and bringing teams together across disciplines to deliver coordinated, high‑value solutions.

“Manoj has an exceptional ability to connect our technical expertise with our clients’ business and operational realities. His leadership and market insight will help us continue to evolve how we deliver infrastructure work to support our clients’ most complex challenges,” said Dilip Choudhuri, President and CEO.

Adwaney is particularly recognized for his work in the healthcare market, where he has established long‑standing relationships with institutions such as Texas Medical Center, MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston Methodist, and Memorial Hermann. Clients consistently view him as a trusted advisor who understands not only project requirements, but broader organizational and operational priorities.

His collaborative approach extends to long‑term partnerships with architects, developers, and public‑sector stakeholders, including HOK, Stantec, Hines, HDR, HKS, and Perkins&Will. These relationships reflect a practice grounded in integration, trust, and shared problem‑solving across the built environment.

“Manoj leads with integrity, curiosity, and a deep commitment to collaboration,” added Choudhuri. “Those qualities will allow us to leverage our collective expertise, expand into new opportunities, and continue delivering exceptional value to clients across markets.”







About Walter P Moore / www.walterpmoore.com

Walter P Moore is an international company of engineers, innovators, and creative people who solve some of the world’s most complex structural and infrastructure challenges. Providing structural, diagnostics, civil, traffic, parking, transportation, enclosure, and construction engineering services. We design solutions that are cost- and resource-efficient, forward-thinking, and help support and shape communities worldwide. Founded in 1931, Walter P Moore’s 1,000+ professionals work across 27 U.S. offices and nine international locations.

Editor’s Note: There is no period after the ‘P’ in Walter P Moore.

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