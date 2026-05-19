Green Building Initiative and iMasons Climate Accord Collaborate to Decarbonize Digital Infrastructure Industry

PORTLAND, Ore., May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Green Building Initiative (GBI) and The iMasons Climate Accord (iCA) today announced a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) formalizing a strategic collaboration aimed at accelerating decarbonization of digital infrastructure and the built environment. These efforts strengthen the alignment between two critical frameworks, whole building sustainability certification and carbon reporting, to enable more comprehensive, end-to-end impact and accountability.

During a time of unprecedented demand for digital infrastructure, data centers represent one of the most energy-intensive building types globally. The GBI-iCA partnership reflects a shared recognition that achieving meaningful emissions reductions requires aligning supply chain and operational sustainability standards with GBI’s Green Globes and Ascent building certifications.

“Together, GBI and iCA will bring thought leaders together to advance resources that result in reductions of carbon emissions by the digital infrastructure industry,” said Sumayyah Theron, Chair of GBI’s Board of Directors. “By connecting GBI's expertise in third-party building certification with iCA's carbon reporting frameworks for digital infrastructure, we're helping organizations evaluate sustainability more holistically — from the supply chain to the building itself.”

“Partnering with GBI advances our respective missions to drive measurable carbon reduction across the built environment, specifically the digital infrastructure ecosystem,” said Miranda Gardiner, Executive Director of The iMasons Climate Accord. “Through alignment of transparent carbon accounting, a shared commitment to excellence and collaboration, and open standards that enable meaningful accountability, we can make more informed, data-driven decisions that accelerate progress toward net zero.”

Under the MOU, both organizations will share resources, support each other’s events and publications, and identify new opportunities for collaboration. Joint activities will span awareness campaigns and coordinated event programming, including GBI’s Better Buildings: Data Center Seminar (May 5-6, 2026) and the iCA Member Summit (November 16-18, 2026). This collaboration underscores both organizations’ commitment to advance open standards, shared knowledge, and industry-wide progress toward a decarbonized future.

For media inquiries, contact jkurle@thegbi.org.

About GBI

The Green Building Initiative (GBI) is an international nonprofit organization and American National Standards Institute (ANSI) Accredited Standards Developer dedicated to improving the built environment’s impact on climate and society. Founded in 2004, the organization is the global provider of the Green Globes®, Journey to Net Zero™, Guiding Principles Compliance, and Ascent Building Certification™ and assessment programs. GBI also issues professional credentials, including the Green Globes Professional (GGP) and Guiding Principles Compliance Professional (GPCP).

To learn more, visit the GBI website at www.thegbi.org or on LinkedIn

About iCA

The iMasons Climate Accord (iCA) is a coalition united on decarbonization of digital infrastructure. Launched by Infrastructure Masons in 2022, the organization has mobilized a community of key companies leading the future of data centers, networks, cloud computing, energy, products and software. With a combined market cap of over $6T USD, their purchasing power will help accelerate the industry to net-zero carbon. iCA’s Governing Body includes Digital Realty, Google, iMasons, Meta, Microsoft, Dell Technologies, and Schneider Electric. Members are working toward industry-wide adoption of an open standard to report carbon in materials, equipment, power and, new in 2026, water, as outlined in their Maturity Model v1 released in February 2025 and various other publications, tools, and educational outreach.

To learn more, visit The iMasons Climate Accord website at climateaccord.org or on LinkedIn

MEDIA CONTACT

Joe Kurle, GBI Director of Marketing and Communications, jkurle@thegbi.org, (971) 203-0552